Raise your wineglass at Rosemont Uncorked

Sample wines from up to 20 Illinois wineries at this weekend's Rosemont Uncorked festival.

Rosie & The Rivets will perform at the Rosemont Uncorked festival at Parkway Bank Park on Sunday, June 5. Courtesy of Rosie & The Rivets

Illinois wineries will kick off the summer festival season this weekend with Rosemont Uncorked -- a new, two-day event of live music, food and wine.

The festival runs noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont.

Tickets, which include a commemorative glass and wine sampling passes, are $40-$70, with $20 passes available for designated drivers and $5 admission available for children ages 5 to 17.

For tickets and details, including information on parking and public transportation, visit rosemontuncorked.com.

Rosemont Uncorked is presented by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Alliance and will feature wineries from all over the state.

"We are thrilled to kick off the summer wine festival season with our new Rosemont Uncorked festival to showcase the growing and vibrant Illinois wine industry," Lisa Ellis, director of the IGGVA, stated in a news release. "Come to Rosemont, and cheers to local wines, food, music and summer!"

Twenty Illinois wineries featured at Rosemont Uncorked include Chicago area wineries City Winery and Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery, as well as wineries from across the state, such as Blue Sky Vineyard, Danenberger Family Vineyard, Fox Creek Vineyards, Galena Cellars, Hopewell Winery, Illinois Sparkling Co., Kite Hill Vineyards, Lavender Crest, Massbach Ridge Winery, Prairie State Winery and Sable Creek Winery.

The music lineup on Saturday is: Real Pretenders from 1-2:30 p.m.; Michael Charles from 3-4:30 p.m.; and Radium City Rebels from 5-6:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the lineup is: The PriSSillas from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Rosie and the Rivets from 2:30-4 p.m.

A variety of food will also be featured at the event. Adobe Gilas (Mexican), Bub City (barbecue) and Crust (pizza) will have tents within the event area for participants' convenience. Attendees can also dine at area restaurants and return to the event venue as long as their event wristband stays in place.

Participants must be 21 years of age and provide a picture ID at check-in to consume wine.