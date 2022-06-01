Mundelein Tool Library open house, anniversary celebration June 4

The Mundelein Tool Library, 428 Chicago Ave., is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an open house from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4.

A short presentation on the group's first year will be followed by a raffle and snacks. All are welcome.

The Mundelein Tool Library is an all-volunteer, community-based nonprofit group open to residents in Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Green Oaks and Mundelein. Since it began, the tool lending library has 270 members more than 800 tools in inventory and nearly 20 volunteers.

Visit https://mundeleintoollibrary.org/ for more information.