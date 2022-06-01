Feder: GOP candidates for governor to debate on ABC 7, Univision Chicago

All six Republican candidates for governor of Illinois have agreed to participate in a one-hour debate Thursday hosted by ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

Starting at 7 p.m., ABC 7 News anchor Alan Krashesky will moderate the forum among Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Solomon and Jesse Sullivan.

It will air live on ABC 7 Digital Channel 7.2 and stream on abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 Chicago News app.

ABC 7 will replay the debate on its main channel at 10:35 p.m. Friday.

The appearance of all six candidates is an improvement over May 24 when NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 and Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9 held dual debates on the same night, splitting the field in half.

Panelists Thursday will be ABC 7 political reporter Craig Wall and Univision Chicago news anchor Erika Maldonado.

The debate also is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.