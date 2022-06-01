Deerfield man pleads guilty to killing wife

A Deerfield man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing and killing his wife in 2018.

Gary Kamen, 59, told police on Sept. 21, 2018, that he held his wife hostage for several hours and killed her, according to a news release from the Lake County state's attorney's office.

Kamen has been in the Lake County jail since his arrest. His bail originally was set at $10 million, but a judge ordered he be held without bond after prosecutors argued he was a threat to his family, the news release said.

After Kamen's guilty plea, defense attorney James Scharzbach requested a mental health evaluation for his client as part of the presentence investigation.

Kamen's sentencing is set for July 18. He faces at least 20 years in prison and potentially could receive a life sentence.