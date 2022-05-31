Thursday debate will feature all 6 GOP governor hopefuls

All six Republican primary candidates for governor will appear together on stage for the first time Thursday in a high-stakes televised debate.

The debate will be the first chance for voters to see the apparent frontrunners, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and state Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia, go head to head. ABC 7 on Tuesday confirmed that all six Republican candidates, who also include former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo, McHenry County businessman Gary Rabine, Hazel Crest attorney Max Solomon and Petersburg venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan have agreed to participate in the debate on Thursday at 7 p.m.

•For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.