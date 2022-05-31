Starting Wednesday, it's OK to feed the birds again
Updated 5/31/2022 7:45 PM
Bird enthusiasts can resume using their backyard bird baths and feeders on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said.
The agency recommended suspending the use of feeders and baths through May 31 after the contagious EA H5N1 strain of bird flu appeared in Illinois in March.
Authorities said the risk of transmission has been minimized now that the migration of nonresident waterfowl is complete,
The agency still recommends people avoid feeding ducks and geese. It also advises the regular cleaning of bird baths and feeders.
Article Comments
