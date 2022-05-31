No injuries in Naperville factory fire

No one was injured in a Tuesday afternoon factory fire involving an oven explosion in Naperville, according to the Naperville Fire Department.

At 12:28 p.m. Tuesday, the Naperville Fire Department received an automatic alarm from factory on the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue.

Extra companies were needed because of the building's size and the level of smoke.

Units from Aurora, Lisle-Woodridge, Warrenville, Downers Grove and Bolingbrook assisted Naperville crews in containing the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.