Feder: WGN names Chris Boden, Kaitlin Sharkey full-time sports anchors

It's no surprise WGN-Channel 9 waited until Dan Roan retired to announce his successor as sports anchor. But in an unexpected twist, the Nexstar Media station appears to be hedging its bet on who'll get top billing.

Chris Boden, the veteran Chicago sportscaster who's been filling at WGN since last August, and Kaitlin Sharkey, the former sports anchor and Chicago Bears reporter at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, were named full-time sports anchor/reporters Tuesday, Robert Feder reports.

