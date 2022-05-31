Feder: WGN names Chris Boden, Kaitlin Sharkey full-time sports anchors
Updated 5/31/2022 10:25 AM
It's no surprise WGN-Channel 9 waited until Dan Roan retired to announce his successor as sports anchor. But in an unexpected twist, the Nexstar Media station appears to be hedging its bet on who'll get top billing.
Chris Boden, the veteran Chicago sportscaster who's been filling at WGN since last August, and Kaitlin Sharkey, the former sports anchor and Chicago Bears reporter at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, were named full-time sports anchor/reporters Tuesday, Robert Feder reports.
Read the full story here.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.