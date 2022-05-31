Elk Grove Village mother killed in parasailing accident

A mother from Elk Grove Village was killed and two children were injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on Memorial Day.

The accident happened near Pigeon Key. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said winds picked up while the woman and two children were parasailing and pushed them into the Old Seven Mile Bridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a good Samaritan at the scene took the three victims aboard his vessel and brought them to Sunset Grill Marina, where they were treated by EMTs and then taken to Fisherman's Hospital in Marathon.

The woman, identified as Supraja Alaparthi, was killed. Both children were injured. A 7-year-old boy in critical condition was transferred to a Miami hospital. A 10-year-old boy suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The 10-year-old boy was identified by officials as Alaparthi's son. Officials said the 7-year-old is her nephew.

An investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Coast Guard is ongoing. An official report on the incident states that severe weather was a factor.