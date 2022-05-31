 

Battle for control of Illinois Democratic Party ramps up

  • U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly announced Tuesday she'll seek a new term as the state Democratic Party chairwoman.

By Greg Hinz
Crain’s Chicago Business
Updated 5/31/2022 6:03 PM

Even as Illinois Democrats face what could be strong November headwinds, the battle for control of the Illinois Democratic Party is intensifying with a pair of key developments Tuesday.

In one move, incumbent state Chair Robin Kelly, who was elected over opposition from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, announced Tuesday she'll seek a new term when the party's central committee meets shortly after the June 28 primary.

 

The early announcement, in which Kelly touted her accomplishments since succeeding Mike Madigan as chair, was not unexpected. But it represents a marker of sorts for a looming fight.

Pritzker's political spokeswoman Tuesday confirmed the governor will be quite active in central committee races that now are ongoing and which likely will determine whether Kelly has the votes to survive.

• Full report at Crain's chicagobusiness.com.

