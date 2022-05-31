 

51 people shot in Chicago over holiday weekend

  • Police work the scene where five people were shot near an elementary school Sunday on the West Side.

    Police work the scene where five people were shot near an elementary school Sunday on the West Side. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Updated 5/31/2022 3:26 PM

Chicago experienced its most violent Memorial Day weekend in five years -- nine killed, 42 wounded -- despite stepped up police patrols and a focus on neighborhood programs that city officials hoped would provide peaceful alternatives.

About half of those shot were on the West Side, most of them in a single police district, the 11th, where there were two mass shootings on Sunday. On the South Side, at least 23 people were shot. And downtown, where there has been a spike in shootings all year, four people were hit by gunfire.

 

The weekend was the most violent since 2017, when seven people were killed and 45 people were wounded, according to Chicago police data. The year before, 69 people had been shot over the long holiday weekend.

This past weekend's toll is sharply higher than last year's, when three people were killed and 34 others were wounded.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

