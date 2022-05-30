Naperville Park District, 95th Street Library hosting outdoor market
Updated 5/30/2022 1:22 PM
The Naperville Park District and the 95th Street Library will host a weekly outdoor market starting Thursday.
The 95th Street Outdoor Market, located in the parking lot of the 95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Drive in Naperville, will run from 2 to 6 p.m. and feature about a dozen vendors selling food, beverages, plants and handcrafted products. Food trucks also will be at the site.
During market hours, the library will provide indoor activities for children.
Vendors interested in joining the market, sponsored by Leaf Guard, can apply at napervilleparks.org.
