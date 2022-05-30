Kids' fishing derby coming to Waukegan

The Waukegan Park District will host a fishing derby from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Bevier Park, 2255 Yorkhouse Road.

Participants can win prizes in a friendly competition for the smallest and largest fish caught overall and in their age group. Competitions will be held for the following age groups: 4 years or younger, 5 to 8 years, 9 to 12 years, 13 to 16 years, and 17 years or older.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three individuals in each age group. More information, including registration, is available at waukeganparks.org/fishingderby.