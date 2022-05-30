Eight injured in Lake Zurich crash

Eight people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at a Lake Zurich intersection Monday afternoon, according to the Lake Zurich Fire Department.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Firefighters responded to reports of an accident at North Rand Road and Clover Hill Lane.

Authorities said that 12 people in total were involved in the crash.

The eight people with injuries were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

Ambulances from Barrington, Wauconda, Countryside and Palatine assisted in taking the patients to the hospital, authorities said.

The three SUV-type vehicles involved sustained minor to moderate damage, authorities said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.