Deadly Waukegan shooting leads to vehicle pursuit

One man was killed and another injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Waukegan, according to the Waukegan Police Department.

At approximately 5 p.m., Waukegan police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1500 block of Washington Street.

Officers found two male victims, both in their 20s, had been shot, authorities said.

The two victims were taken to area hospitals. Authorities said that one victim died from his injuries while at the hospital.

The second man was treated for his injuries and is recovering after surgery, according to authorities.

Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored sedan fleeing the scene at a high speed.

At 7:45 p.m., officers located a BMW sedan in the area of Green Bay and Wadsworth roads. Authorities said the vehicle fled from officers before they could stop it.

The BMW stopped at Sheridan Road and Franklin Street after getting a flat tire.

The driver, a 19-year-old Waukegan resident, was taken into custody as a person of interest. Authorities believe that the BMW fled the shooting.

Authorities said the victims were specifically targeted, but no one has been charged yet.

The incident is still under investigation.