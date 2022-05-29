Faced with staffing shortage, McHenry County facility halts animal adoptions

Those interested in adopting a pet will not be able to do it through the McHenry County Animal Control and Adoption Center for the time being while the facility works to address a staffing shortage.

After closing its adoption center May 11, the facility transferred 17 pets to various agencies and partners across the area, McHenry County Department of Health spokeswoman Lindsey Salvatelli said.

At this point, it's not known exactly when the center will be open again, Salvatelli said.

Officials are optimistic, as some candidates are starting to come through. Once they make the hires, there will also be a period of training, Salvatelli said.

Despite adoption not being available, other services, including pet registration, animal control-related services, accepting relinquished pets and microchipping, are still available, Salvatelli said.

The facility, at 100 N Virginia St. in Crystal Lake, is open during its normal business hours, and other services are not currently at risk of being reduced, Salvatelli said.

This is not the first time the facility has seen its services reduced, though it is the first caused by a staffing shortage, Salvatelli said. Back at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility closed its doors "out of an abundance of caution."