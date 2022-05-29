Adlai E. Stevenson home tours available Thursday

Public tours of the Adlai E. Stevenson Historic Home, 25200 N. St. Mary's Road, Mettawa, are being given from 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The programs are designed for families with children ages 8 and up. The cost is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Participants will learn about this Illinois governor and ambassador to the United Nations while touring his home, a National Historic Landmark.

Registration is required to obtain a tickaet. Email AskAnEducator@LCFPD.org with questions or to inquire about accommodations. Visit lcfpd.org/calendar/.