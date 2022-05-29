Adlai E. Stevenson home tours available Thursday
Updated 5/29/2022 4:47 PM
Public tours of the Adlai E. Stevenson Historic Home, 25200 N. St. Mary's Road, Mettawa, are being given from 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The programs are designed for families with children ages 8 and up. The cost is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. Participants will learn about this Illinois governor and ambassador to the United Nations while touring his home, a National Historic Landmark.
Registration is required to obtain a tickaet. Email AskAnEducator@LCFPD.org with questions or to inquire about accommodations. Visit lcfpd.org/calendar/.
