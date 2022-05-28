Rally against gun violence scheduled for noon today in Geneva

A crowd gathered on the steps of the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva during a rally in support of women's rights on May 3. A rally to end gun violence is scheduled for noon Saturday, May 28, at the same location. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local

A rally urging elected officials to take further steps against gun violence is scheduled for today outside the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva.

The rally begins at noon at the courthouse, 100 S. 3rd St., Geneva.

According to a Facebook post, the "Enough is Enough" rally was organized by representatives from the Kane and Kendall Moms Demand Action, Fox Valley Activists, Kane County Coalition, We Can Lead Change- Fox Valley and candidate for Illinois' 83rd District Arad Boxenbaum, in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Speakers will include Rep. Bill Foster (D-Naperville), State Rep. Maura Hirschauer (D-Batavia), Pastor Stephanie Anthony from Kane and Kendall Moms Demand Action, Boxenbaum and more.