Naperville police search for convenience store armed robber

Naperville police are looking for an armed robber who threatened a convenience store clerk earlier today and stole cash and cigarettes.

Police say they were called to the store on the 1400 block of East Chicago Avenue just before 4 a.m. when a clerk reported being held up at gunpoint.

The clerk told investigators that the robber walked into the store displaying a handgun and took cash and cigarettes before fleeing south on foot.

Police searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The robber is described as a thin Black man in his early 20s wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored backpack and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.