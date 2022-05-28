Images: Streamwood, South Elgin, Elgin, Bartlett and Larkin graduation ceremonies

Photos from the Elgin Area School District U46 graduation ceremonies from Saturday, May 28: Streamwood, South Elgin, Elgin, Bartlett and Larkin.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Streamwood High School Class President Jeslyn White delivers the commencement address during Streamwood High School's graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Giselle Rodriguez adjusts her cap prior to Streamwood High School's graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jose Caballero takes a photo of his graduating daughter Alejandra Caballero and her sister Adriana Caballero prior to Streamwood High School's graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Joshua Vallejo takes a selfie prior to the Streamwood High School graduation ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 287, 2020
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Gana Taylor waves to family as she carries a photo of her cousin who recently passed away. "We're both graduating today," Taylor said. South Elgin High School held their graduation at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Senior Ali Anwar-Hashim dropped to the stage floor to do a few push-ups after receiving his diploma at the South Elgin High School graduation at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Seniors Christian Uriostegui and Guadalupe Villagomez pose for a photo prior to the South Elgin High School graduation at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Seniors Alaysia Douglas, Sophie Karp and Faith Keovongsak take a selfie prior to the South Elgin High School graduation at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Rich and Joanna Olsen take photos as they wave to their senior daughter Sarina Olsen during the South Elgin High School graduation at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Members of the senior class sing the national anthem at the South Elgin High School graduation at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
The senior class listens to valedictorian Rachel McClow deliver the commencement address during the South Elgin High School graduation at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Graduates stream into the Elgin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Alejandro Caceres, left, takes a selfie of him and friends before the Elgin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Alexia Favela waves to her friends and family during the Elgin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Valedictorian Maia Lesniak delivers her speech during the Elgin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders delivers his speech during the Elgin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Robert Moore dances his way across the stage during the Elgin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Students cross the stage during the Elgin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduates pose for a photo before the Bartlett High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kevin Hernandez gets a selfie with Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders before the Bartlett High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduates look for their family in the crowd during the Bartlett High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ava Crawford, center, waves to her family during the Bartlett High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Class President Amanda Szotek delivers her speech during the Bartlett High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Agilan Gunashankar recites the Pledge of Allegiance during the Bartlett High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jillian Murdoch gets a hug from hug to Bartlett High School principal Mike Demovsky during the Bartlett High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Student speaker Dhruv Kalani delivers his speech during the Bartlett High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Conrad Luczynski gives a giant hug to Bartlett High School principal Mike Demovsky during the commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Many of the graduates had their mortar boards decorated at the Larkin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Melany Fernandez, left, and Jennifer Villagran get their picture taken before the Larkin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Ivana Preuss gets a big hug from her son Matheu before the Larkin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Emvi Lagaspi poses with his mortar board that he decorated at the Larkin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Emily Kodie, left and Nadia Galvin pose for a picture before the Larkin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dasani Johnson adjusts her mortar board before the Larkin High School commencement ceremony Saturday May 28, 2022 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer