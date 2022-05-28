$150,000 bail for Hanover Park man accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex

A Hanover Park father of three who is accused of setting up a sexual encounter with a teenage girl who was really an undercover detective, had his bail set at $150,000 Saturday.

John B. Schulz, 36, of the 7400 block of Brookside Drive, is charged with multiple felonies stemming from the attempted meeting, including traveling to meet a minor, grooming and manufacturing harmful material, according to court records.

Schulz's attorney said the accused man was also a youth soccer coach in the area for his preteen daughters' teams but would no longer participate in those activities.

Investigators said Schulz used a social media app to message a Cook County sheriff's deputy posing as a 15-year-old girl and arrange the Thursday meeting at a strip mall in Des Plaines.

Police said Schulz initially fled when deputies approached his car. He was later apprehended without incident at his home.

Authorities said Schulz admitted that he believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl and intended to engage in sexual activities with her.

At Saturday's bond hearing, prosecutors said Schulz had been in contact with the undercover detective for weeks before setting up plans to meet Thursday.

During that time, prosecutors said Schulz sent nude photos and videos of himself to the detective, even after being told he was contacting a minor, prosecutors said.

Schulz, who works at a paint manufacturing plant, has no prior criminal history, his attorney said.

The judge who set Schulz's bail also ordered him to have no contact with any children other than his own if he is able to post 10% to get out of jail. Schulz is also restricted from accessing social media sites upon his release.

His next court date is unknown.