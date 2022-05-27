Rally to end gun violence set for Sunday at Cook Park
Updated 5/27/2022 5:22 PM
A call to action to end gun violence will be held 4 p.m. Sunday at Cook Park in downtown Libertyville.
The community event will feature a song performance led by Laurie Akers, cantor for Congregation Or Shalom, and a testimonial from Samantha Kent, a Newtown, Connecticut, resident who had 26 friends killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Cook Park is at Milwaukee and Cook avenues.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.