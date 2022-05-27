Rally to end gun violence set for Sunday at Cook Park

A call to action to end gun violence will be held 4 p.m. Sunday at Cook Park in downtown Libertyville.

The community event will feature a song performance led by Laurie Akers, cantor for Congregation Or Shalom, and a testimonial from Samantha Kent, a Newtown, Connecticut, resident who had 26 friends killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Cook Park is at Milwaukee and Cook avenues.