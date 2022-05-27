Police locate missing Arlington Heights woman
Updated 5/28/2022 8:49 AM
Arlington Heights police have located a missing pregnant woman last seen in Palatine Friday.
Authorities did not say where the 33-year-old woman was located.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.