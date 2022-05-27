 

Police locate missing Arlington Heights woman

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/28/2022 8:49 AM

Arlington Heights police have located a missing pregnant woman last seen in Palatine Friday.

Authorities did not say where the 33-year-old woman was located.

