 

Pickup truck crashes into Downers Grove home

  • The pickup truck that crashed into a house Friday in Downers Grove is towed away.

By Maia Luem
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/27/2022 7:48 PM

A truck crashed into a house Friday evening on the 6500 block of Briargate Drive in Downers Grove

The male driver and female passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. No one inside the home was injured.

 

According to the initial investigation, the driver might have suffered a medical issue that caused the crash.

