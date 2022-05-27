Pickup truck crashes into Downers Grove home

The pickup truck that crashed into a house Friday in Downers Grove is towed away. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A truck crashed into a house Friday evening on the 6500 block of Briargate Drive in Downers Grove

The male driver and female passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. No one inside the home was injured.

According to the initial investigation, the driver might have suffered a medical issue that caused the crash.