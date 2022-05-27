Pickup truck crashes into Downers Grove home
Updated 5/27/2022 7:48 PM
A truck crashed into a house Friday evening on the 6500 block of Briargate Drive in Downers Grove
The male driver and female passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. No one inside the home was injured.
According to the initial investigation, the driver might have suffered a medical issue that caused the crash.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.