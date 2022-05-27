Naperville man charged in Aurora drug death

A Naperville man is accused of dealing the ketamine that caused an Aurora man's death in 2020.

Samuel Nesnidal, 25, of the 2300 block of Putnam Drive, was arrested without incident Thursday in Yorkville, according to a news release Friday from the Aurora Police Department. He's charged with one count of drug-induced homicide.

According to the news release, police responded to a 911 call from a home on 200 block of South Commonwealth Avenue in Aurora on Oct. 2, 2020, and found the body of 24-year-old Austin Bank.

The Kane County coroner's office determined Bank's death was caused by fentanyl and ketamine intoxication.

Police said they found texts between Nesnidal and Banks about an Oct. 1, 2020, drug transaction. Authorities said Nesnidal provided 2 grams of ketamine and 2 ounces of a "drink" to the victim. Ketamine is a medication primarily used in anesthesia.