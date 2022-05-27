 

Images: IHSA boys state track and field competition

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 5/27/2022 8:44 PM

Photos from the IHSA boys state track and field competition from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Downers Grove South's Shane Hosty runs in the rain in the 3,200-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Jalen Johnson in the 110-meter hurdles at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Nathan Shapiro and Barrington's Connor Lee race in the 100-meter dash at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wauconda's Kosta Zografos in the high jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Jacob Bostick in the long jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Will Stewart reacts as he wins his heat of the 100-meter dash at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Jake Slavish yells to teammate to Ryan Kuczynski after handing him the baton in the 800-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown's Henry Kennedy competes in the 200-meter dash at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Micah Wilson sets the pace in the 1,600-meter run at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North's Davis Brumbach takes the baton from Kyle Komro in the 1,600-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin's Jalen Jones in the high jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Samir Hussain runs in the rain in the 3,200-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown's Henry Kennedy takes the stick from teammate Diego Farias in the 400-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Forest's Jahari Scott competes in the long jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates' Dasher Scott in the high jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Samuel Barnard leads Downers Grove South's Joey Puccillo, left, and Downers Grove North's Ryan Eddington, right, in their leg of the 3,200-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
York's Jackson Geiger and Hersey's Sean Safford leave the chaos of the handoff zone in the 3,200-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville North teammates Danny Eloe, left, and Nathan Jacobs race in the 100-meter dash at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Jack Berman in of the 100-meter dash at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Downers Grove North's Vince Davero in the triple jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Batavia's Jalen Buckley in the triple jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Water shivers off the bar as Huntley's McHale Hood knocks it off the standards in the high jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Carson Marlar leaves the blocks to start the 400-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Warren's Caleb Levy, right, and teammate Maxwell Zeisler, left, in the 800-meter run at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Kamrin Martin hands the stick to Sean Kalu in the 800-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Jaheim Vincent competes in the triple jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Batavia's Jonah Fallon competes in the 400-meter run at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Bryan Vale in the 1,600-meter run at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Warren's Luke Wiley leads his heat of the 1,600-meter run at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
New Trier's George Cahill leads Barrington's Joey Furlong and Naperville Centrals' Luke Noren, left, in the 1,600-meter run at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Ryan Schaefer in the long jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Waubonsie Valley's Brody Squires in the long jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Desmond Horton in the long jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Nathan Shapiro in the long jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Loyola Academy's Clinton Ofosu in the triple jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Nathan Shapiro in the 300-meter hurdles at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
New Trier's George Cahill runs with Loyola Academy's Aidan Simon in the 1,600-meter run at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Carson Amstutz competes in the 200-meter dash at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Noah Shapiro competes in the 200-meter dash at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Nic Fardella carries the baton in the 1,600-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville Central's Foster Shelbert celebrates his come-from-behind victory anchor leg in the 1,600-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Batavia's Andrew Gerke and Jalen Buckley lose control of the baton and are disqualified in the 800-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
