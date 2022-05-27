Feder: ABC 7 news continues to top Chicago ratings
Updated 5/27/2022 6:42 AM
Overall viewership of Chicago's 10 p.m. newscasts declined nearly 14 percent from last year, according to preliminary results of the just-finished May sweep.
Ratings fell for every station, but Nielsen figures showed ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 maintaining its historic lead across the board in all afternoon and evening news time periods.
At 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, ABC 7 drew 172,589 households, followed by NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 (117,230 households), CBS-owned WBBM Channel 2 and Nexstar Media WGN-Channel 9 (each with 71,640 households), Univision WGBO-Channel 66 (52,102 households) and Telemundo WSNS-Channel 44 (19,538 households).
