COVID-19 update: Most suburbs at high-risk, hospitalizations still climbing

Most suburban counties are now considered at high community levels for risk of COVID-19 transmission after weeks of increasing case counts and growth in hospitalizations from the disease. Associated Press/April 2021

Much of the suburbs and the city of Chicago are now at high-risk COVID-19 community levels, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Only Kane County remains at a medium risk, according to the new data from the CDC.

The move for suburban Cook County as well as DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will counties means infections topped more than 200 for every 100,000 residents over the past week and new COVID-19 hospitalizations are above 10 per every 100,000 residents for the week.

Ten other counties outside the Chicago area are also considered at high-risk for community transmission.

Public health officials urge masks at indoor venues in those high-risk counties as well as other safety precautions.

Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health officials are reporting 1,136 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized throughout the state, 123 of whom are in ICU beds.

Hospitalizations from the respiratory disease are up nearly 7.2% over the past week, IDPH figures show. However, the growth in patients is slowing.

IDPH officials also reported 36,843 new infections over the past week, bringing the total number of infections diagnosed statewide to 3,286,377 since the outset of the pandemic.

Another 45 Illinois residents died from the virus over the past week as well, IDPH records show. The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 33,806.

The CDC is also reporting 69.1% of the state's estimated 12.8 million residents are now fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, 52.4% have received at least one booster dose, while 22.7% of those with one booster have received a second booster.