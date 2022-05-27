 

Cary-Grove Freemasons' car show will be at Spring Hill Mall on Sunday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/27/2022 5:27 PM

Cary-Grove Freemasons will host their fourth annual car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the southeast parking lots of Spring Hill Mall, off routes 31 and 72 in West Dundee.

Spectator admission is free. The entry fee for car participants is $20. Car registration will be 9:30 a.m. to noon.

 

The show welcomes all makes and models of motorcycles, trucks or radio-controlled model planes. Car and motorcycle clubs are welcome.

More than 50 trophies will be awarded in many classes.

There will be a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to the WINGS program to break the cycle of domestic violence.

Cruisin' Music Radio DJ Rudy K will provide music. Food and drinks will be on sale.

For details, check out "Freemasons Car Show 4th Annual" on Facebook or email Paul Munn at paulmunn04@comcast.net.

