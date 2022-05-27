Carpentersville man who fired at police sentenced to 15 years

A Carpentersville man who fired at police was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release Friday from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

About 4:30 p.m. June 18, 2019, Carpentersville police responded to a call regarding someone with a gun near Berkshire Circle and Wakefield Drive. When the two officers arrived, Jose M. Cervantes, 25, fired multiple shots at them from a handgun, the news release said. At least five bullets struck the police vehicle, and one bullet struck a nearby house.

Cervantes' criminal history includes a burglary conviction, and he is a documented gang member, the news release said. As a felon, he cannot legally possess a gun.

Cervantes must serve at least 85% of his sentence, and he will receive credit for the 1,066 days he spent in Kane County jail since his arrest.

"The defendant chose to open fire on two police officers in a residential neighborhood in the middle of the afternoon, endangering numerous lives," Assistant State's Attorney Lori Anderson said in the news release. "We are fortunate this situation wasn't much worse, for the Carpentersville police and for the community."