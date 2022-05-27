Arlington Heights woman reported missing
Updated 5/27/2022 7:42 PM
Arlington Heights police ask for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen Friday morning at Partners For Our Community in Palatine.
Zacarias Montserrat, 33, is Hispanic, stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and is 8 months pregnant. She has black hair and was last seen wearing an orange striped shirt and black pants.
Authorities said she has a condition that places her in danger.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call (847) 392-7108 or dial 911.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.