Lake County seeking residents to serve on zoning board

Daily Herald report

Lake County is seeking qualified candidates to serve on the Lake County Zoning Board of Appeals, which focuses on zoning in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The ZBA holds public hearings to consider applications for zoning variances, delegated conditional use permits, and appeals of administration decisions.

The panel consists of seven members and two alternate members. State law requires that each member be from a different township, and the county currently does not have a member from Benton, Ela, Fremont, Grant, Lake Villa, Libertyville, Moraine, Newport, Shields, Waukegan, West Deerfield or Zion townships.

Meetings are generally scheduled in the mornings of the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the Central Permit Facility in Libertyville.

The panel also serves in an advisory capacity to the county Public Works, Planning and Transportation Committee and the county board for zoning ordinance and map amendments, and non-delegated conditional use permits, which include planned unit developments.

To learn more and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3lsJxVe.