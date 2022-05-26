Lake County property transfers for April 11-26, 2022

Antioch

$595,000; 42936 N. Janette St., Antioch; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Joseph W. Carroccio to Jose L Tello

$485,000; 40523 N. Il Route 83, Antioch; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Jeffrey Cady to RDP3 Properties LLC

$465,000; 1124 Goldfinch Lane, Antioch; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Robert Schwery to Riccardo Bianchi

$420,000; 904 Deer Path Drive, Antioch; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Caleb Borgstrom to Drew Parker

$385,000; 1033 Red Tail Circle, Antioch; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Leo Vaytsman to Stacy Lenox

$380,000; 40433 N. Bluff Drive, Antioch; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Steve Mandell to Randy R Otto

$323,500; 1109 Waterview Circle, Antioch; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Paul G Moss Jr to Paul Northam

$315,000; 26302 W. Orchard Ave., Antioch; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Virginia Zabski to Kacey Keegan

$261,000; 623 Drom Court, Antioch; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Candace M Mcmanaman to Christopher F Bieniek

$260,000; 1341 Inverness Court, Antioch; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Art Wicklein to Joshua Steven Goldber

$225,000; 755 Cameron Drive, Antioch; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Victor Alaniz to Anthony Alaniz

$217,000; 39762 N. Stonebridge Court, Antioch; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Daniel G Domutz to Nicholas W. Doessel

$208,000; 23022 W. Lake Shore Drive, Antioch; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Joshua Rayborn to Grant Dahlke

$192,500; 1063 W. Il Route 173, Antioch; Sold on April 14, 2022, by David J Tomasello to Cristina L Oprisan

$160,000; 376 Johelia Trail, Antioch; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Kevin C Johnson to Megan Dowd

$152,000; 42360 N. Willow St., Antioch; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Bobbie Jackson to Megan Ferrel

$103,000; 39870 N. Golf Ln Unit 39, Antioch; Sold on April 21, 2022, by James Dalgaard Jr to Spatel Real Estate LLC

$81,500; 41677 N. Dot Place, Antioch; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Christopher M Gluck to Jason E. Nicholas

Beach Park

$352,000; 13088 W. Yorkshire Lane, Beach Park; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Mark S. Mascillino to Adeel Abbas

$309,000; 9880 E. Mawman Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Richard C Crouthers to Darryl W. Johnson

$272,000; 10973 W. York House Road, Beach Park; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Stephen J Tarpey to Jesus Reyes

$245,000; 39301 N. Carol Lane, Beach Park; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Benjamin Lovinger to Richard J Osvath

$237,000; 38202 N. Loyola Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Rav Management LLC to Lilia Sandoval Cruz

$215,000; 38115 N. Cornell Road, Beach Park; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Mark J Fields to Daisy Mendoza

$195,000; 11925 W. 33rd St., Beach Park; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Amanda Marie Bostick to Isidro Ortega

$195,000; 10221 W. Chicago Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Celia Moran to Tania Echevarria

$182,000; 12731 W. Wakefield Drive, Beach Park; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jane Ridgwood to Manu J Sankar

$170,000; 39127 N. Aberdeen Lane, Beach Park; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Tiana Adams to Valerie Dahan

$130,000; 38633 Linden Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to FFB 807 LLC

$103,000; 38146 N. Lincoln Ave., Beach Park; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Terrianna Ward to Roger Schwab

Deerfield

$740,000; 1565 Woodbine Court, Deerfield; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Phillip S. Epstein to Zachary Auslander

$739,000; 1540 Laurel Ave., Deerfield; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Jelite LLC to Mark Leb

$692,000; 143 Wilmot Road, Deerfield; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Abra Alscher to Alyson Sularz

$600,000; 1315 Elmwood Ave., Deerfield; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Charles Everett Needham to Bryan S. Ulin

$512,500; 1669 Lake Eleanor Drive, Deerfield; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Michael Gorelik to Eric Van Zevenbergen

$505,000; 725 Pine St., Deerfield; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Greylee Properties LLC to Sarah Zerbib Tisser

$490,000; 1425 Central Ave., Deerfield; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Amy Waldorf to Lechaim Wilson

$470,000; 630 Ambleside Drive, Deerfield; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Jon R Sorkin to Gustavo Licon

$430,000; 624 Indian Hill Road, Deerfield; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Scott R Rabin to Carlie Brandt

$425,000; 520 Longfellow Ave., Deerfield; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Brad Sipe to Candace Potempa

$415,000; 852 Poplar Lane, Deerfield; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Andrea Weisberg to James Robert Schmidt

$295,000; 391 Kelburn Rd Unit 214, Deerfield; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Dipesh Patel to Tracy Miller

$220,000; 1214 Inverrary Ln Unit C, Deerfield; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Regina Perraro to Neeraj Singh

$210,000; 635 Waukegan Road, Deerfield; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Chaofeng Liu to Stamo Evtimov

$205,000; 826 Inverrary Ln Unit D, Deerfield; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Matthew T Malinowski to Luminita Bivol

$195,000; 1322 Barclay Lane, Deerfield; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Rohan Johnson to I By LLC

Fox Lake

$305,000; 710 E. Bayou Court, Fox Lake; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Michael Murphy to Scott G Naegele

$280,000; 19 N. Holly Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Local Properties LLC Series A to Richard E. Nelson

$230,000; 243 Fern Place, Fox Lake; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Blake Lonergan to Jessica Dayment

$210,000; 215 Rainier Way, Fox Lake; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Tiffany Grzegorczyk to Kaylee Johnson

$199,000; 612 Key Largo Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Denike J Warden to Sandra L Liebe

$198,000; 532 Blue Springs Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Randy J Ward to Tim S. Lucole

$198,000; 506 Blue Springs Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Nicole M Lynn to Ivan Lopez

$185,000; 574 Windsor Drive, Fox Lake; Sold on April 13, 2022, by John Bransky to Magdalena Kowal

$148,000; 657 Windsor Dr Unit 2D, Fox Lake; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Mary Walsh to Rhonda Clark

$105,000; 7104 Granada Lane, Fox Lake; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Roger Anderson to Christine E. Dessent

$50,000; 45 Nassau Colony Unit 6, Fox Lake; Sold on April 26, 2022, by 31 Montego LLC to Otto Chapeton

Gages Lake

$170,000; 33780 N. 2nd St., Gages Lake; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Yolanta Roszczewski to Felipe A Campos

Grayslake

$590,000; 1443 Sunflower Court, Grayslake; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Patrick Gonder to Jacob Chandler

$480,000; 17 W. Shore Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 26, 2022, by William A Churchill to Richard D Stevens

$425,000; 742 Brookstone Road, Grayslake; Sold on April 22, 2022, by Suzanne L Battaglia to Grijesh Pant

$410,000; 303 Park Ave., Grayslake; Sold on April 25, 2022, by James J Tarsio to Richard Keller

$390,000; 778 Oakmeadow Court, Grayslake; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Kumaraswamy Poriddi to Lawrence E. Buccieri

$390,000; 232 Harding St., Grayslake; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Grant K Seaholm to Yuliana Rodriguez

$370,000; 1392 Mayfair Lane, Grayslake; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Steven R Burkey to Matthew J Trujillo

$332,000; 17495 W. Bluff Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Luke Donald to Matthew William Wilkins

$330,000; 21599 W. Wilmar Ave., Grayslake; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Sander J Pahlman to Michael Weidner

$312,500; 385 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Barry L Litka to James Baumgartner

$285,000; 17660 W. Summit Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Brian Taylor to Jiong G Liu

$277,000; 970 Harris Rd Unit 31, Grayslake; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Melvin Frank Thoede to Jerry H Collins

$260,000; 1337 London Court, Grayslake; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Michael W. Cusack to Kent Maurer

$250,000; 232 Enfield Lane, Grayslake; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Katherine T Coleman to Carl D Seifert

$238,500; 33470 N. Mill Road, Grayslake; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Bank Of America to Bozena Filonowicz

$237,500; 33022 N. Eastview Ave., Grayslake; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Jane A Faber to Suzanne Kniepkamp Rice

$195,000; 1085 Manchester Circle, Grayslake; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Irshad Khan to Mirza Abid Ali Baig

$184,000; 826 Shakespeare Dr Unit 30, Grayslake; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Robert Cinq Mars to Amy Lechman

$182,000; 33780 N. Oak St., Grayslake; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Ronald B Fajardo to Erik Lizardi

$165,000; 888 E. Belvidere Rd Unit 310, Grayslake; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Politalia LLC to Tintworks LLC

$138,000; 33695 N. Lake Shore Drive, Grayslake; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Janet C Marks to Rachel Sigers

$125,000; 467 N. Lake St., Grayslake; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Eugene L Rees to Board Of Education Of Grayslak

Gurnee

$584,000; 1094 Portsmouth Circle, Gurnee; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Nicholas G Serelis to Shawn Simpson

$475,500; 1128 Ravinia Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Elizabeth Lee Ann Domanski to Roderick Boone

$413,500; 6147 Indian Trail Road, Gurnee; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Jeremy Kollman to Radoslaw Filipiec

$410,000; 1168 Lamb Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Mattew Geevarshese to Nigel Patrick

$408,000; 1213 Hadley Circle, Gurnee; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Ambikkkumar Sithamparappillai to Curtis Massat

$397,500; 6467 Habitat Court, Gurnee; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Robert T Sindelar to Paul Martens

$376,000; 7425 Inglenook Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Rhonda L Patalano to Igrid Rimaite

$371,000; 743 Darnell Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Hector Perez Garcia Jr to Jacob Ryan Carlson

$350,000; 6017 Golfview Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Christi Hoskins to James Gustafson

$340,000; 397 Sierra Place, Gurnee; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Alexandra Campbell to Jennifer M Sheridan

$325,000; 949 Pine Grove Ave., Gurnee; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Neel Amar Shore to Santiago Vences Salgado

$310,000; 6264 Eagle Ridge Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Jordan P Hoffman to Stephen Nykiel

$279,000; 36512 N. Edgewood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Javier A Argueta to Ailee D Aviles

$272,000; 1418 Deer Run, Gurnee; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Phyllis G Lemmon to Judith K Resch

$268,500; 6890 W. Monticello Ct Unit 6-B, Gurnee; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Thomas J Schutz to Amy Silverman

$261,000; 1277 Queen Ave Lane, Gurnee; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Leo Penetrante to Esfrain Adame

$226,000; 34435 N. Old Walnut Cir Unit 302 P-19 P-20, Gurnee; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Richard J Raftis to Roman Lic

$225,000; 33912 N. Berwick Ln Unit 4A, Gurnee; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Paul Martens to Denise Goff

$215,000; 17783 W. Braewick Road, Gurnee; Sold on April 12, 2022, by J T Lemieux Enterprises Inc to Diana Terletska

$206,500; 1230 Willow Ln Unit 28-1, Gurnee; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Jesus Alvarado to Roberto Alcozer

$200,000; 17798 W. Braewick Road, Gurnee; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Rachel Marie Medina to Alesita Jurado

$195,000; 17830 W. Salisbury Drive, Gurnee; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Md Naqib Alam Ansari to Colleen Wheeling

$175,000; 7019 S. Stratton Ln Unit 2C, Gurnee; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Joel D Oliva to Jack R Feeley

$154,500; 3739 Florida Ave., Gurnee; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Bank Of New York Mellon

Hainesville

$275,000; 96 Stillwater Drive, Hainesville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Mark G Bellwoar to Timothy P Durkin

$149,000; 102 W. Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Monica Simon to Eric Todd Kristoffersen

$142,000; 463 Holiday Lane, Hainesville; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Touboran Pek to Sheamus Ronayne

Hawthorn Woods

$735,000; 102 Roman Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 25, 2022, by James Fredette to Chao Yan

$700,000; 126 Roman Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Quentin 37 LLC to Jonathan Irelan

$608,500; 64 Mark Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Donald Teneyck to Tegan Trejo Martinez

$592,000; 42 Old Lake Road, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Victoria C Vandlik to Danielle Cooney

$583,500; 45 Gentry Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Reinhold J Dobbertin III to Mark Sloma

$390,000; 2 Circle Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Realsure Properties LLC to Jose L Ramirez Magana

Highland Park

$750,000; 90 Lakeside Place, Highland Park; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Leonard J Lescosky Jr to James Blair

$700,000; 3110 Centennial Lane, Highland Park; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Anita F Zimmerman to Brian Rosenbaum

$650,000; 1963 Mccraren Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Stephen P Franks to Adesola Babalola

$649,000; 747 Green Bay Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Nicolaf Izbasa to Maxwell B Cornell

$635,000; 1933 Clavey Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Donna J Klingler to Paige E. Anderson

$552,000; 900 Old Trail Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Wilson Guilianelli to Andrea Weisberg

$545,000; 289 Poplar Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Daniel J Hanig to Thomas Lynch

$500,000; 695 Roger Williams Ave Unit 203, Highland Park; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Stanislav Liberman to Kim C Bush

$462,000; 558 Broadview Ave., Highland Park; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Kathy W. Lin to Pavel Shurov

$428,500; 1981 Linden Ave., Highland Park; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Lucrecia B Tarpey to Amelia Kersten Bruno

$422,500; 949 Princeton Ave., Highland Park; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Riley S. Vandyke to Jane Elln Atlas

$375,000; 1455 Beaupre Court, Highland Park; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Yuval R Dor to Antennian Decarlo

$350,000; 1002 Deerfield Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Joy Unger to Abhishek Shroff

$335,000; 3493 Dato Ave., Highland Park; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Claribel E. Puello to Emily A Papalitsas

$275,000; 1022 Ridge Road, Highland Park; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Kevin E. Pearce to David Montanari

$129,000; 891 Central Ave Unit 233, Highland Park; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Virginia L Pett to Edward B Zien

Ingleside

$400,000; 34471 N. Sunshine Lane, Ingleside; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Jason A Volk to Alejandro Ramirez Fraga

$280,000; 24374 W. Blackcherry Lane, Ingleside; Sold on April 26, 2022, by American Homeowner Preservation to Rainbow Cleaning Systems Inc

$172,000; 27641 W. Bayview Drive, Ingleside; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Eric Todd Kristoffersen to Victor F Solarte

$80,000; 34838 N. Oakside Ave., Ingleside; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Donald C Greene Jr to Thomas Fiscus

Island Lake

$193,000; 4306 Blue Iris Court, Island Lake; Sold on April 12, 2022, by 4306 Blue Iris Ct LLC to Karen M Van Nus

Kildeer

$690,000; 23285 N. Providence Drive, Kildeer; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Yafim Moskovich to Mohammed Quadri

$607,000; 23596 N. Birkdale Drive, Kildeer; Sold on April 21, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Laury Chez

$602,500; 23606 N. Birkdale Drive, Kildeer; Sold on April 25, 2022, by MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Wesley Randall

$582,500; 23761 N. Muirfield Drive, Kildeer; Sold on April 25, 2022, by MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to George Gazos

$60,000; 22195 W. White Pine Road, Kildeer; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Apex Realty LLC to Janis Nagobads

Lake Bluff

$570,500; 314 E. Sheridan Place, Lake Bluff; Sold on April 22, 2022, by Benjamin Helfrich to Christopher Volkert

$480,000; 233 Forest View Drive, Lake Bluff; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Scott R Ellis to Nicholas A Vogt

$308,000; 13327 W. Heiden Circle, Lake Bluff; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Jasenko Rakanovic to Vijay Alias Pramod Ayachit

$220,500; 112 Huntington St Unit 26B-W, Lake Bluff; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Elizabeth Hitchcock to Ryan Kaufman

$119,000; 13000 W. Heiden Cir Unit 3203, Lake Bluff; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Radka Stoyanova to Barlee Properties Inc

Lake Forest

$710,000; 304 Granby Road, Lake Forest; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Kristin B Clark to Tricia Neumann

$500,000; 475 Oak Knoll Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Fidelity Wes Of Oak Knoll LLC to Michael B Dreifke

$425,000; 435 Oak Knoll Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Fidelity Wes Of Oak Knoll LLC to John D Rittner

$285,000; 1290 N. Western Ave Unit 303, Lake Forest; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Mark F Saran to Aivengo Abulashvili

Lake Villa

$495,000; 24366 W. Old Monaville Road, Lake Villa; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Daryl C Bessa to Terron Carter

$450,000; 1114 Waverly Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on April 14, 2022, by James Holter to John Streeter

$430,000; 37 Clayton Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Peter J Brunk to Eric Dennis Bade

$380,000; 1057 Painted Lakes Court, Lake Villa; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Herbert R Gottelt to Jacek A Mezyk

$321,000; 417 Middlebury Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Osamah Khalid Shaltaf to Yolanda Rosa

$316,000; 36736 N. Wildwood Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Marcio Teixeira Conceicao to Celia Moran

$315,000; 675 Northwind Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Michael J Parker to Stephen J Lukens

$310,000; 36550 N. James Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Brian R Lizzo to Megan R Patterson

$300,000; 309 Hampton Court, Lake Villa; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Paul A Speckin to Joshua Mintz

$295,000; 37663 N. Amber Way, Lake Villa; Sold on April 21, 2022, by C J W. Development Co to James Leitl

$270,000; 38736 N. Anderle Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Julio Melendez to Alex Baciu

$260,000; 37231 N. Hampshire Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Jacob S. Grant to Saira Quintero

$239,500; 36785 N. Edward Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Eric William Cahanin to Noah Am Kurz

$235,000; 37282 N. Lake Shore Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Michael J Szuba Jr to John Francis Rudden

$180,000; 37093 N. Il Route 59, Lake Villa; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Grover W. Gunn to Gergely Daru

$170,000; 21566 W. Birch St., Lake Villa; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Marek Miszkurka to Jeffrey A Miszkurka

$165,000; 18848 W. Park Cres, Lake Villa; Sold on April 11, 2022, by R & V Holdings LLC to Jesus Moctezuma

$154,000; 39285 N. Park Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Andrew M Grimm to Linda Hong

$80,000; 38957 N. Cedar Valley Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Danielle P Nielsen to Kevin L Mueller

Lake Zurich

$542,000; 1050 Cormar Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Gustavo G Junqueira to Kalyanasundaram Meenakshisundaram

$535,000; 235 Hidden Creek Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Sharon Hart to Stephen Changelon

$476,000; 1805 Coral Reef Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Jagoda Bazic to Christian T Bain

$462,000; 820 Ravenswood Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Fred N. Chevaleau to Vaidas Vingras

$458,000; 573 Regency Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Madhavi Bodepudi to Phillip Morrow

$425,000; 330 Waterford Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Ryan Oneill to Daniel Ruley

$425,000; 12 Lakebreeze Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Dennis J Burns to Armaan Singh Grewal

$380,000; 878 March St., Lake Zurich; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jill R Brooks to John Kraft

$380,000; 865 March St., Lake Zurich; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Oksana Kutna to Andriy Vey

$375,000; 884 March St., Lake Zurich; Sold on April 12, 2022, by John C Olson to Kyle Thompson

$352,000; 965 March St., Lake Zurich; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Douglas Mroz to Jeffery B Howell

$320,000; 485 Ramblewood Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 21, 2022, by James J La Plume to Dana Schaffer

$310,000; 23600 N. Melody Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Janet S. Strickland to Kyle Anderson

$300,000; 150 Rosehall Dr Unit 150, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Narendra Pothineni to Raja R Goel

$279,000; 143 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Kenneth Skord to Brian Joseph Pappadopoli

$273,000; 9 Aldine Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Russell Ackerman to Yanet Maldonado

$265,000; 21543 W. Highland Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Caitlin S. Mckenna to Marissa Graham

$155,000; 331 S. Old Range Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Maria Apolinar to Lucio A Diaz

$155,000; 136 Mohawk Trl Unit A, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Virginia Breyer to Hanna Kopania

$150,000; 80 S. Pleasant Rd Unit 303A, Lake Zurich; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Robert Such to Richard Pieta

Lakemoor

$400,000; 31626 N. Clearwater Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Dion L Thiergood to Billy A Mcneese III

$383,000; 32112 N. Allegheny Way, Lakemoor; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Nvr Inc to Lefran Perly Elgezdi

$382,500; 32357 N. Allegheny Way, Lakemoor; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Ryan Homes to Fabian Di Iorio

$365,000; 31685 N. Clearwater Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Stephen P Mccabe to Emmylou Grimm

$306,000; 32859 Weathervane Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Hector Barajas to Santiago Murillo

$215,000; 28762 W. Pondview Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Robert Rudzki to Scott W. Wehrheim

$205,000; 32495 N. Mackinac Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Omar Ramirez to Sydnie N. Rodriguez

$186,000; 32476 N. Mackinac Ln Unit 23-3, Lakemoor; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Michal Wiechec to Dmytro Popovych

Libertyville

$732,000; 1644 Old Barn Circle, Libertyville; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Ethan Bach to Daniel Derose Jr

$725,000; 30049 N. Providence Drive, Libertyville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Michael Tillman to Namie Kong

$675,000; 1213 Saint William Drive, Libertyville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Daniel J Dickson to Joseph Williamson

$670,000; 1709 Park Crest Court, Libertyville; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Kimberly A Chulindra to Emily Morrison Robbin

$670,000; 1405 Juliet Lane, Libertyville; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Jason Burke to Heidi Robinson

$640,000; 1625 Nathan Lane, Libertyville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Dagan Royce Lynn to Patrick John Obrien

$620,000; 602 Hillcrest Drive, Libertyville; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Bradley J Slater to Jacob R Peterson

$600,000; 120 Homewood Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by David Christopher Rosko to William Harr

$540,000; 2132 Kenton Lane, Libertyville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Adam Charlton to Timothy Marselle

$480,000; 624 Burdick St., Libertyville; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Steven Thomas Slobe to Alec Benjamin

$468,000; 1005 Garfield Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Natalie L Wennerstrom to Mahipal Gurram Sinnollareddy

$425,000; 318 E. Sunnyside Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Deanna Brackman to Kelli A Richter

$422,000; 615 W. Golf Road, Libertyville; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Christopher A Canning to Pavel Elkin

$400,000; 517 E. Sunnyside Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Patrick Olin to Tiffany A Larson

$389,000; 15252 W. Pinewood Lane, Libertyville; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Lynn Levin to Peter Valdez

$376,000; 156 Finstad Drive, Libertyville; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Patrick Bance to Cynthia Jo Dunn

$360,000; 518 Drake St., Libertyville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Andrew M Grzelak to Stephen Kurr

$335,000; 615 E. Lincoln Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Ann Kostecki to George F Sparrow II

$328,500; 750 E. Rockland Road, Libertyville; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Kelli A Richter to John Daniel Bollinger

$326,000; 711 Eton Court, Libertyville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Beltway Capital LLC to Marcelina Pajor Firs

$315,000; 1479 N. Milwaukee Ave Unit 308, Libertyville; Sold on April 25, 2022, by David Foo to Frank Cali

$310,000; 153 W. Lincoln Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Sean M Weppler to Jacqueline L Velez

$292,000; 300 E. Church St Unit 304, Libertyville; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Eric D King to Lloyd Austin

$270,000; 16343 W. Arlington Drive, Libertyville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Cassandra M Paoli to Travis Jordan

$250,000; 340 Mckinley Ave., Libertyville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Cramers Select Home Inc to Chris Lazzaretto

$200,000; 821 E. Glendale Road, Libertyville; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Gregorio Cuyugan to Gabrielle Angeli Cuyugan

Lincolnshire

$732,500; 23711 N. Kingston Row, Lincolnshire; Sold on April 22, 2022, by Sridhar Palwai to Michael Schmidt

$675,000; 400 Village Grn Unit 308, Lincolnshire; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Terry James to Norma L Wyzukovicz

$620,000; 25 Regent Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Yan Song to Bing Liu

$600,000; 126 Rivershire Ln Unit 1, Lincolnshire; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Mihail Zhilev to Michael S. Ignoffo

$467,000; 31 Beaconsfield Ct Unit 31, Lincolnshire; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Amorn Buchheit to Ryoji Takase

Lindenhurst

$649,000; 413 Woodland Trail, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Joseph A Hettinger to Ashlee Ayala

$418,000; 300 Tanager Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 22, 2022, by Richard H Halberg to Phalani Krishna Miriyala

$390,500; 311 Cross Creek Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Ramon Garcia Jr to Ann M Szajkovics

$339,000; 2916 Liberty Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 20, 2022, by David J Ruth to Joseph J Fedrigon

$290,000; 249 Jasmine Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Angela Marie May to Charles Bolden

$274,500; 1913 Longmeadow Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Elizabeth Mazur to Jonathan Brinser

$261,000; 2304 Rolling Ridge Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Barbara G Schau to Valori J Marinan

$260,000; 408 Brittany Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Pamela Vlink to Annissa Coan

$240,000; 3010 Neubauer Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Umair Sharih to Fortunata Pia Fortunato

$225,000; 2209 Valley Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Scott E. Tryner to Marilyn M Torres

$205,000; 510 Deerpath Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Stacy M Smith to Joan Franklin

$205,000; 204 Valley Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Rufg Adventures LLC to Michael A Cortez

$175,000; 200 S. Beck Road, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Barbara L Joyce to Angelica Castrejon Rodriguez

$147,000; 3164 Falling Waters Ln Unit 54-316, Lindenhurst; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Gerardo Hernandez to Irshad Khan

Mundelein

$578,000; 1850 Savannah Circle, Mundelein; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Christopher Conley Hall to Spencer T Kucia

$360,500; 3204 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Marc Joseph

$340,000; 2841 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Jody Davis

$334,000; 1715 Bishop Way, Mundelein; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Ding Xie to Maxwell Oppenheimer

$325,000; 115 Woodlawn Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Carlos Jose Gomez Durban to Terence Stepney

$307,000; 1031 S. Lake St., Mundelein; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Cristian Seiceanu to Jorge Gonzalez

$295,000; 50 S. Windsor Place, Mundelein; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Curtis D Massat to Ioan O Tiran

$250,000; 1321 Orleans Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Gopikrishnan Rajendran to Dawn Isaia

$245,000; 209 N. Prairie Ave., Mundelein; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Gladys Martinez to Amanda M Martinez

$238,500; 1763 Barnhill Drive, Mundelein; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Dorin Plesca

$230,000; 134 N. Ridgemoor Ave., Mundelein; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Stillwater USA LLC to Aileen Aragones

$190,000; 342 S. Lake St., Mundelein; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Esther Avelar to Sarah Heupel

$80,000; 555 Deepwoods Dr Unit 3K, Mundelein; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Galina Perksy to Evgeni Fridman

North Chicago

$215,000; 1734 Park Ave., North Chicago; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Andres Mendieta Montano to Esmeralda Brito Perez

$185,000; 1401 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, North Chicago; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Waveland Properties LLC to Julia Natalia Rivera

$180,000; 1530 Seymour Ave., North Chicago; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Santiago Vences Salgado to Antonio Zamora

$130,000; 3001 16th Place, North Chicago; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Rita Ruiz to Cecilia Castro

$90,000; 1532 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Alon Sumagin to Javier Martinez Romero

$66,000; 1606 Sheridan Road, North Chicago; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Twin Properties LLC to American Home Dev LLC

$50,000; 1220 Adams St., North Chicago; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Joor Trust to Nick Stianos

Round Lake

$387,000; 518 Autumn Court, Round Lake; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Richard J Salow to Anthony Sharp

$350,000; 1441 S. Eagon Lane, Round Lake; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Dmitriy Blinman to Olga Thurow

$320,000; 1154 S. Prairie View Lane, Round Lake; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Eric Fischer to Stephanie M Tuffey

$235,000; 1419 W. Remington Lane, Round Lake; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Mark E. Michalski to Judy Salazar

$200,000; 684 S. Rosehall Lane, Round Lake; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Kurt R Sussman to David Rau

$150,000; 34465 N. Hainesville Road, Round Lake; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Recycled Properties LLC to Troy D Slager

$120,000; 24483 W. Norelius Ave., Round Lake; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Aaron Ramos to Mariusz Bialobrzeski

$92,000; 24563 W. Forest Ave., Round Lake; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Manuel Tovar to Manuel A Tovar

$80,000; 518 Beechwood Drive, Round Lake; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Realty Sales Plus LLC

Round Lake Beach

$320,000; 2375 N. Orchard Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Zubeda Husainy to Cirilo Delgado Gonzalez

$296,000; 2146 N. Green Valley Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Thomas M Schiltz to Stephen Kristof

$285,000; 2281 N. Blue Grass Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Sergio Carreno to Steven A Krause

$275,000; 1169 E. Tedy Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Ann M Szajkovics to Joseph Gipp

$244,000; 822 Southmoor St., Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Steve Miedziejewski to Sebastian Montes

$243,000; 8 W. Honeysuckle Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Mark T Lowry to Eitania Uribe Padilla

$225,000; 404 E. Shorewood Road, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Teodoro Serrano to Berenice Hernandez

$223,000; 1621 Woodridge Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Leticia Elias Zeferino to Agustina Hernandez Guerrero

$218,000; 1515 N. Pleasant Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Bethany R Hardman to Thomas Walsh

$200,500; 1322 Lotus Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Cindi L Heil to Bobbi J Hagler

$175,000; 1614 Woodridge Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Timothy M Cherney to Sally E. Cristancho

$168,000; 209 Juniper Terrace, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Salvador Flores to Jose E. Morales Guereca

$138,500; 407 W. Hawthorne Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Open Door Property Group LLC

$137,000; 1316 N. Poplar Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Justin Ronney to Carson Quinn Brennan

$131,500; 1606 Grove Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Gabriel Trivas Linares to Gabriel T Rivas Linares

$130,000; 1498 W. Sand Bar Ct Unit 3B, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Scott Wehrheim to Dominik Deford

$117,500; 1003 Bugle Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 14, 2022, by William J Mehlhorn to Chidambharaeswaran Selvaraj

$99,000; 1435 Spring Brook Ct Unit 2G, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Jennifer Shefka to Victoria R Pisula

$86,000; 1506 Spring Brook Ct Unit 1G, Round Lake Beach; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Susan Kohlhase to Erin Eiserman

Round Lake Heights

$265,000; 700 Navajo St., Round Lake Heights; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Ana Jurado to Miguel Baca Arredondo

Round Lake Park

$175,000; 323 Bellevue Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Digit Metrics LLC to Kristy M Michalski

$170,000; 527 Forest Glen Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Haley S. Ambrosia to Noah Johnson

$167,000; 117 E. Washington St., Round Lake Park; Sold on April 13, 2022, by VIP Holding Co to Noemi Garcia

$150,000; 219 E. Willow Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Joshua Cohen to Eduardo Gonzalez

$146,000; 320 Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Krystal R Chayer to Michael S. Thielman

$135,000; 226 Kenwood Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Abhi Patel to Nalini Johnson

Tower Lakes

$405,000; 321 Devonshire Road, Tower Lakes; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Timothy Moffitt to Justin Beranich

Vernon Hills

$720,000; 2119 Beaver Creek Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Jagmeet Singh to Shannon Rae Seay

$671,000; 2159 Beaver Creek Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Pil S. Lee to Carl B Shaw

$550,000; 378 Ranney Ave., Vernon Hills; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Hisham Tallat Abdelhamed Abdelrazek to Amr Mahmoud Mohamad Wali

$442,000; 1101 E. Port Clinton Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Sivaram Gangadhar Nandapuneedi to Zhi Li

$389,000; 270 N. Fiore Parkway, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Christopher M Vu to Tanzeen Rahman

$352,000; 704 Cherry Valley Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Jeremy Samuels to Aliaksandr Hrynblat

$347,000; 2190 Shadow Creek Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Dawn L Isaia to Larry D Mertz

$245,000; 668 Portage Ct Unit 34-5, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Marie Kiernan Zahnle to Rachel Elizabeth Ivey

$205,000; 1262 N. Regency Dr Unit 385, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Teresa Cappetta to Joy Unger

$201,000; 408 Tanglewood Ct Unit 408, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Kevin Metzger to Kuldeep Kumar

$200,000; 343 Ashwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Nishant Likhar to Dinesh Narayanasamy

$146,500; 1010 Centurion Ln Unit 10, Vernon Hills; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Marivic Chiong to Srinivas Challuri

Volo

$383,000; 1766 Alta Drive, Volo; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Tarek Hilal Mustafa Sanchez to Sri Venkata Akhilesh Veldurthy

$338,000; 757 Beethoven St., Volo; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Zoraida Barrera to Anthony Riegel

$335,000; 1483 Baroque Ave., Volo; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Kimberly M Nudi to Robert W. Norton

$302,000; 1078 N. Cornerstone Drive, Volo; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Brendon Carr to Kyle Kraemer

$265,000; 120 Harvest Court, Volo; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Catherine Packheiser to Kristin Paulin

$245,000; 648 Timpani Place, Volo; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Christopher R Winters to Brock Michael Wagner

$240,000; 106 Terra Vista Court, Volo; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Narendrakumar Popatlal Soni to Emily Baron

$215,000; 226 Terra Firma Lane, Volo; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Brian J Steeves to Allison Warfield

$172,500; 1356 Remington Dr Unit 241-13, Volo; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Judy L Haysen to Derek Hansen

Wadsworth

$370,000; 3158 N. Magnolia Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Marcin Kwietniewski to Rowland Ogwara

$280,000; 40387 Reed Court, Wadsworth; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Bire Il LLC to Marissa Rojas

Wauconda

$565,000; 885 Peninsula Drive, Wauconda; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Donna S. Johnston to Jeffrey Latham

$410,000; 2837 Sweet Clover Way, Wauconda; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Edward A Spencer to Nick Fassbinder

$390,000; 2520 Fishhook Way, Wauconda; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Ryan L Colucci to Jonathan Beckerman

$325,000; 2719 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Michael Santiago to Isam A Ismail

$304,000; 25782 W. West Drive, Wauconda; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Mark A Geraci Jr to Thomas Power

$290,000; 1103 Northshore Drive, Wauconda; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Colleen M Marlowe to Stacey Ann Haas

$261,000; 500 E. Liberty St., Wauconda; Sold on April 11, 2022, by James J Rende Jr to Kylie Pessetti

$260,000; 656 Briar Road, Wauconda; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Jonathan G Winnie to Karina Aroche

$180,000; 265 Crestview Dr Unit A, Wauconda; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Eugene Kolotov to Karin Rosanne Jurczak

$125,000; 665 W. Liberty St Unit C, Wauconda; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Yolanda R Galvan to Kyle J Norton

Waukegan

$520,000; 1738 Longview Road, Waukegan; Sold on April 20, 2022, by 1738 Longview Rd LLC to Home2realty LLC

$400,000; 2115 Williamsburg Drive, Waukegan; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Iwau Holding LP to Home2realty LLC

$355,000; 2610 W. Cornelia Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Bottomline Innovators II LLC to Raymond Beyer Jr

$310,000; 1331 S. Pleasant Hill Gate, Waukegan; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Imran Khalique to Alvaro Macias Medina

$255,000; 325 Cory Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Daniela Markovic to Irshad Ali Khan

$241,000; 2627 Dana Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Fabrizio Patano to Tammy J Nguyen

$232,000; 1708 Mckay St., Waukegan; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Osvaldo Olivares to Edgar G Flores Flores

$227,000; 2117 Edgewood Road, Waukegan; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Rosa M Uriostegui to Juan Sanchez

$220,000; 2431 N. Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Jesse Carlos Galvez to Sean Mckendrick

$209,000; 212 Harding Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Derek Kreiner to Dshawn Bull

$193,000; 610 Douglas Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 22, 2022, by Angela L Richardson to Servando Estrada Garcia

$185,000; 639 Washington Park, Waukegan; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Thomas Trust to Luis Garcia Visoso

$185,000; 519 Cummings Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Jambo Holdings LLC to Dragos Panaitescu

$183,000; 24 N. Victory St., Waukegan; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Angel Granda to Andres Ordonez Medina

$175,000; 814 Belvidere Road, Waukegan; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Bean Town Inc to Aleksandr Razumov

$172,000; 930 Pine St., Waukegan; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Feliciano Sanchez to Reid R Chick

$170,000; 2430 Chinook Road, Waukegan; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Agueda Arellano to Paola D Moreno

$166,000; 1418 Washington St., Waukegan; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Richard C Shin to Mario Perez

$165,000; 1913 Marshall Parkway, Waukegan; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Ricardo Alvarez to Webb Mayol

$162,000; 611 N. Berwick Blvd, Waukegan; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Witt Holdings LLC to Dominguez Housing LLC Series R

$162,000; 2837 N. Butrick St., Waukegan; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Doric H Pedersen to Aura M Contreras

$162,000; 119 Keller Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Manuel P Ruiz to Ileana Hernandez Agustin

$160,000; 815 Prescott St., Waukegan; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Bottomline Innovators II LLC to Jose Jorge Esquivel Alvarado

$153,000; 811 Muirfield Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Edgar Ulloa to Elva Patricia Damian Banda

$146,500; 624 8th St., Waukegan; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Rural American Properties Inc to David Elias Cabrera Tobar

$140,000; 710 N. Butrick St., Waukegan; Sold on April 25, 2022, by David S. Alpuche to David Alpuche

$138,000; 705 S. Martin Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Don Metivier to Jonathan Angeles Guadarrama

$138,000; 624 N. Hollis Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Emanuel M Roditis to Jose Israel Moreno

$134,000; 214 Keller Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Susan Marie Cowart to Julian Bautista

$126,000; 609 N. Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Paul R Ferry to Javier Samano

$110,000; 746 Walnut St Unit 2E, Waukegan; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Antonio Arambula Medina to Sashay Youngsam

$103,500; 1005 Massena Ave., Waukegan; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Marian M Mallari to Angel R Rosado

$76,500; 1636 W. 11th St., Waukegan; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Tiffany Michiels to Wilmer A Mejia

Winthrop Harbor

$240,000; 1427 Fulton Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Russell Jackola to Manju A Jacob

$226,000; 2519 6th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Mauriel R Kerns to Steven Medina

Zion

$400,000; 43389 N. Oak Crest Lane, Zion; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Janice L Suthard to Eliza Melendez

$311,000; 925 Hayner Ave., Zion; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jeffrey Lehtinen to Lucio Torres Jr

$278,000; 2405 Michael Ave., Zion; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Dewayne Williams to Melvin Sims

$265,000; 3607 Rebecca Drive, Zion; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Wells Fargo Bank to Rene Martinez Ramirez

$219,000; 1822 Hermon Ave., Zion; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Bill Brady to Jose Saed Garcia

$210,000; 3016 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Nikeisha M Wicks to Chedreke Mcduffie

$187,000; 2314 Horeb Ave., Zion; Sold on April 26, 2022, by KCRE LLC 2314 Horeb Avenue to Jared Romero

$178,000; 2303 Gilead Ave., Zion; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Valentin Ibarra to Jesus Antonio Garcia Limon

$176,000; 3244 Ezra Ave., Zion; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Marek Zbiral to Trinson L White Sr

$160,000; 2209 Joanna Ave., Zion; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Jasmine V Smith to Raul Alvarado Garcia

$139,000; 1701 Joppa Ave., Zion; Sold on April 21, 2022, by KCRE LLC 1701 Joppa Ave to Hugo A Lopez

$133,000; 2525 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Witt Holdings LLC to Angelica Mondragon Garcia

$120,000; 1539 Anderson Trail, Zion; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Renna Beasley Terrell to Eduardo Ruiz Ramirez

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.