Feder: Second-generation journalist Maddy Wierus comes home to CBS News

Along with the Ponce, Holt, Volkman and Jiggetts dynasties it's time to add a new name to the list of Chicago's multigenerational media families.

Maddy Wierus, who grew up in Orland Park and graduated from Illinois State University, has joined the Chicago bureau of CBS News as a digital journalist and associate producer. She'll work with correspondent Adriana Diaz covering the Midwest and beyond.

Her father, Jeff Wierus, has been an award-winning TV photojournalist in Chicago for 33 years -- including the last 29 as a sports and news cameraman for Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32.

"Growing up, my dad would take me to work with him and I was always in awe seeing him in his element," she told me. "It's funny, too, because so many of my dad's colleagues in the Chicago market have become family friends, so it feels like the ultimate homecoming."

