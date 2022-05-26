Elgin police: Larkin High student brought BB gun to school and struck another student

Elgin police say a Larkin High School student brought a BB gun to school Thursday and struck another student, causing minor injuries.

An Elgin Police Department release on its Facebook page said the student, who is a juvenile, has been identified and that officers are investigating. The school resource officer at Larkin was notified about the incident at 11:50 a.m.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated with no further threat to the school or community.