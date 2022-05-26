Elgin police: Larkin High student brought BB gun to school and struck another student
Updated 5/26/2022 4:31 PM
Elgin police say a Larkin High School student brought a BB gun to school Thursday and struck another student, causing minor injuries.
An Elgin Police Department release on its Facebook page said the student, who is a juvenile, has been identified and that officers are investigating. The school resource officer at Larkin was notified about the incident at 11:50 a.m.
Police said the incident appears to be isolated with no further threat to the school or community.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.