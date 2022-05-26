DuPage County property transfers for April 7-21, 2022

Addison

$550,000; 1237 N. Hickory Trail, Addison; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Themis Katris to Brian P Conner

$541,500; 771 W. Fairway Drive, Addison; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Meritus Homes Inc to Donald Hampton

$360,000; 1 S. Lincoln Ave., Addison; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Rigoberto Quezada to Josue Reyes

$290,000; 121 N. Highview Ave., Addison; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Javier Berrum to Leslie V Hernandez

$250,000; 1315 W. Lake St Unit 303, Addison; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Thomas Georgopoulos to Chrisoula Timolentos

$240,000; 229 S. Harvard Ave., Addison; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Francisco Barrientos to Andrea Rodriguez

$125,000; 215 S. Hale St Unit 2C, Addison; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Airel Hermosillo to Mary L Budres

$120,000; 942 N. Rohlwing Rd Unit GF, Addison; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Kenneth A Miller to Peter J Wolf

$105,000; 160 S. La Londe Ave Unit 1E, Addison; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Ryan P Szumny to Jose Castro

Aurora

$750,000; 1069 Reddington Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Mark Cussans to David Dzedzie

$620,000; 2504 Waterside Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Srinivasa C Kondapalli to Chinna Venkata S. Rao Peddibhotla

$510,000; 1238 Birchdale Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Edward Harte to Bivek Gautam

$502,000; 3286 Grafton Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Mark Gajownik to Deepak Divakaram

$488,000; 2640 Ginger Woods Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Murali K Koganti to Srikanth Aleti

$469,500; 589 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Xiuchun Wan

$465,000; 3074 Secretariat Court, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Thomas E. Sokolinski to Louis P Martin Jr

$457,500; 583 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Prashanth Kumar Narwade

$456,000; 451 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Akash Suryawanshi

$444,000; 587 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Priyanka Potala

$435,000; 1270 Birchdale Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Frank M Ventrella to Palani Kandavelu

$426,000; 1001 Vineyard Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Ian R Nevins to Omar Ramos

$417,000; 1772 Pinnacle Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Michael W. Moon to Luiz Gustavo Carvalho Lopes

$415,000; 3523 Ayres Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by La Guadia M Dilsworth Floyd to Dexter Torres

$410,000; 3439 Ayres Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Brandon A Algren to Edgar Gonzalez

$409,500; 63 Forestview Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Scott L Armand to Suvojeet Pal

$405,000; 956 Station Blvd, Aurora; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Charles Gross to Anandan Loganathan

$390,000; 810 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Vasant Prabhu

$390,000; 2885 Compton Road, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Wenming Zhu to Weilong Xiong

$372,000; 4138 Liberty St., Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Wesley A Weitlauf to Srikanth Gorle

$355,000; 2489 Clovertree Court, Aurora; Sold on April 7, 2022, by John J Paciorek to Alfred Vidrio

$350,000; 2320 Blue Spruce Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Sudhir P Kalavagunta to Jason Jacobson

$348,500; 808 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Thomas Cyrius

$340,000; 4281 Drexel Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Normurod Yulyakhshiev to Mia Wu

$325,500; 3284 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Henry Lee Mcclendon to Nandakumar Sedhuraman

$325,000; 2250 Bannister Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Dominick P Lundy to Jacques Lacour

$325,000; 2245 S. Crescent Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Steven Riddle to Michael Joseph Sacco

$315,000; 2264 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Donna L Watts to William Herrera Martinez

$311,000; 1998 Westridge Place, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Pane Dimov to Robertas Berezniovas

$308,000; 1213 5th St., Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Juan Francisco Perez Mares to Joel A Garcia

$300,000; 2040 Fescue Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Rafiu O Olugbode to Matthew W. Richardson

$295,000; 1600 Brook Court, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Thomas G Nowak to David Lectka

$291,000; 3220 Blaine Ct W, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Daili Zhang to SH Real Estates LLC

$285,000; 970 Sheffer Road, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Frances A Groom Estate to Edward Miranda

$285,000; 3367 Kentshire Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Amol A Nayak to Manoj Gaur Goswami

$280,000; 2501 Reflections Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by James P Engels to Santosh Bhalekar

$280,000; 1030 Monticello Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Mark A Hacker to Jorge J Mejia

$275,000; 517 N. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by John C Banbury to Emiliano Flores

$270,000; 242 Sunset Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Dexter Torres to Reynaldo R Vasquez

$260,000; 2810 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Sean Ferrigan to Jalen C Tutt

$256,000; 2165 Pointe Blvd, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Donald Helms to Ryan C Spulak

$250,000; 1060 Four Seasons Blvd, Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Tao Wang to Anthony A Oneal

$245,000; 922 Hammond Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Vincent Dyer to Jose Luis Aquino Lavariega

$240,000; 159 Half Moon Circle, Aurora; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Rupal H Shah to Vikash Sharma

$233,500; 207 Shadybrook Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Robert J Matthys to Ellen Tong Wang

$230,000; 472 Wilder St., Aurora; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Juan Lopez to Dezirae Krystle Reyna

$227,000; 2426 Courtyard Cir Unit 1, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by William Walker to Jared Bryce Horn

$215,000; 831 Old Indian Trail, Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Blanca R Cuevas to Diana K Solis

$215,000; 1203 Howell Place, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Samantha Garcia to Francisco Ceja Aguilar

$210,000; 915 Foran Lane, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by UMMAA LLC to Bradley S. Hamilton

$210,000; 1010 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Manuel J Melendez to Rihana Risueno

$205,000; 820 Bowditch Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Juan Correa to Jasmin Guerra

$205,000; 802 S. Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Maria Pereda to Arnulfo E. Martinez

$205,000; 1448 Mountain St., Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by TK Green Enterprises LLC to Keith Pennington

$187,000; 610 Hermes Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Yolanda Aguilar to Alicia Zarate

$185,000; 263 N. Union St., Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Gonzalo Trujillo to Aron Acevedo

$185,000; 2621 Oakshire Court, Aurora; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Amiel Armando Lopez to Juan Munoz Garnica

$182,500; 1243 Jericho Road, Aurora; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Lisa P Wilkins to Alejandro Castaneda Lopez

$181,000; 1438 Mountain St., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by TK Green Enterprises LLC to Eric Roeder

$179,000; 618 Bangs St., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Tabitha Paige Ratay to Timothy Piasecki

$166,000; 726 Cypress Drive, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Salvador Gonzalez

$160,000; 536 Simms St., Aurora; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Santiago Torres to Luis Antonio Ayala

$158,000; 750 Clearwood Court, Aurora; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Kathryn Maggio to Reyna Escobedo

$147,000; 2447 Courtyard Cir Unit 5, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Nichole M Greene to Steve Bartmann

$131,000; 1570 Perry Ct Unit C, Aurora; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Darinel Escobar to Clarisa Perez

$120,000; 408 Reising Ave., Aurora; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Jessi L Brown to Juan A Lopez

$80,000; 309 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jack Clayton Borders to Samantha Garcia

$60,000; 1022 Grove St., Aurora; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Maricarmen Carrillo to Andres Castillo

Bartlett

$599,000; 1792 Eastfield Drive, Bartlett; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Robert E. Pabalan

$371,000; 1015 Bentley Lane, Bartlett; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Meagen M Balzer to Filamie R Destefano

$358,000; 1338 Branden Lane, Bartlett; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Gopal Paramasivan to Saurabhkumar Subhashbhai Patel

$345,000; 440 Tennyson Road, Bartlett; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Michael L Jasinek to Michael Gerovac

$325,000; 660 Bryn Mawr Ave., Bartlett; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jeremy P Lane to Gabriel Trela

$315,000; 420 Woodhollow Lane, Bartlett; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Matthew P Christine to Erik W. Stephansen

Bensenville

$350,000; 1109 Nordic St., Bensenville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Valdemar Montenegro to Jermaine Jacques

$325,000; 972 W. Irving Park Road, Bensenville; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Alicja Budzik to Adam Karbownik

$158,000; 440 S. Church St., Bensenville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Jerome P Casey to Mark Bussert

$145,000; 535 E. Jefferson St Unit 1B, Bensenville; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Jessica Komlo to Veronika Mykhailovska

Bloomingdale

$613,000; 115 N. Windham Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Benjamin J Heidenreich to Ryan Sullivan

$578,500; 206 Donmor Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 20, 2022, by WK Building & Dev Inc to Deborah Anne Arens

$535,000; 158 Pemberton Way, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Sreekanth Kanaparthi to Vincent A Salemi

$510,000; 163 Paxton Road, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Michael A Salmon to William G Boby Jr

$500,000; 318 W. Hampshire Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Daniel P Gregory to Anthony A Danek

$435,000; 256 Strathmore Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Richard Munoz to Lionel Cage

$412,000; 163 Swallow Ave., Bloomingdale; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Charles R Lovely to William Sasso

$405,000; 208 Westminster Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Sung H Lee to Jennifer Chu

$365,000; 98 Versailles Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Dhanendra Kumar Sharma to Zhiyu Liu

$360,500; 306 Plymouth Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Lukasz Dyczewski to Adam Johnson

$315,000; 163 Benton Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Juliana Lerario to Maria D Kiagias

$314,000; 128 Greenway Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Sharla M Witnik to Michelle Ann Kilty

$225,000; 230 Driftwood Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Lirdijan Goshi to Karol Viviana Sandoval

$110,000; 127 Glengarry Dr Unit 207, Bloomingdale; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Casey Nesva to Michael Fahling

Burr Ridge

$695,000; 10S667 Glenn Drive, Burr Ridge; Sold on April 14, 2022, by James L Hutcheson to Vicente M Garcia

$560,000; 7804 Drew Ave., Burr Ridge; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Bruce A Brown to David Patrick Leblanc

$553,500; 573 87th St., Burr Ridge; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Schulkerlike LLC to Salaheldin Abusin

Carol Stream

$502,000; 26W050 Wood Lark Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Alliant Cu to Christopher James Scott

$413,000; 798 Santa Fe Court, Carol Stream; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Thomas Heck to Peter Maffiola

$375,000; 366 Shelburne Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on April 19, 2022, by David Calderon to Mohammad K Khan

$357,500; 782 Hoover Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Cassandra P Castro to Giuseppe Colella

$347,000; 253 Garrett Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Jay Yi to Steve Kaufman

$295,000; 211 Yuma Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Giuseppe Colella to Antonella Colella

$278,000; 1310 Gloucester Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Ancient City Contracting LLC to Jeanne Schultz

$265,000; 877 Brompton Court, Carol Stream; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Beata Bogacki to Wilma Rost

$190,000; 502 Dakota Court, Carol Stream; Sold on April 21, 2022, by John D Hawrysko to Mercedes M Diaz Dal Nogal

$129,000; 334 Klein Creek Ct Unit E, Carol Stream; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Maria Theresa Punito to Aaron C Fagalde

$63,000; 388 Feather Court, Carol Stream; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Brian Skirucha to Brian Skirucha

Clarendon Hills

$516,500; 441 Naperville Road, Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Dorothy A Fodor to Carrie Spikings

$469,000; 115 Indian Drive, Clarendon Hills; Sold on April 18, 2022, by John Shelby to Daniel John Laforest

Darien

$640,000; 1500 Willow Creek Lane, Darien; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Gregory J Pierce to Koert J Huddle

$460,000; 8413 Kentwood Court, Darien; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Myra A Joo to Alexander E. Hobbs

$355,000; 1134 Timber Lane, Darien; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Iqbal A Khan to Joan Tucker

$280,000; 8316 Woodland Dr Unit 6, Darien; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Mario T Arizzi to Aleksandar Micev

$245,000; 314 Roger Road, Darien; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Bradley Morris to Samuel Morris

$242,500; 137 Holly Ave., Darien; Sold on April 21, 2022, by John R Fabian to Zachary Michalik

$235,000; 7515 Nantucket Dr Unit 405, Darien; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Kathryn D Lubbers to Rose Lach

Downers Grove

$625,000; 6407 Blodgett Court, Downers Grove; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Tsui Trust to John Herzler

$600,000; 732 Berkshire Court, Downers Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Frank Czarkowski to John W. Kane

$495,000; 5345 Park Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Lance L Olson to Madeline Thomas

$455,500; 7248 Kelly Place, Downers Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Clemente Fortino to Charles Legg

$436,000; 922 Warren Ave Unit 202, Downers Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Brian R Denk to Paul J Lueken III

$410,000; 4225 Lindley St., Downers Grove; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Erik Zehme to Christopher M Senn

$375,000; 5834 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Gordon L Goodman to Kelley A Thompson

$365,000; 719 65th St., Downers Grove; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Robert Agosto to Ryan P Underdown

$363,000; 4216 Highland Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Nicholas W. Coury to Jarrett Ercoli

$310,000; 4800 Florence Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by George J Joch to Richard J Binder

$310,000; 1912 Wellington Place, Downers Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Joanne F Swain to Gloria A Rakovic

$310,000; 1912 Wellington Place, Downers Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Edward Richard Swain to Joanne F Swain

$292,500; 1118 63rd St., Downers Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Matthew Louck to Rakesh Varma Patchamatla

$290,000; 2604 Burlington Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Jonathan B Wilson to Nathan Schoon

$207,000; 7354 Winthrop Way Unit 4, Downers Grove; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Pink Houses Of Illinois Inc to Heather Jachimowski

$199,000; 1110 Grove St Unit 6G, Downers Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Daniel V Kulaga to Matthew Finlayson

$185,500; 444 Redondo Dr Unit 207, Downers Grove; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jermiah Chavoen to Pamela Mancillas

$160,000; 8200 Woodglen Ln Unit 202, Downers Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Grace Pekar to Patrick Mcdermott

$130,000; 4039 Saratoga Ave Unit C-105, Downers Grove; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Maria Gallegos to Marietta Eenigenburg

Elmhurst

$750,000; 510 E. Atwood Court, Elmhurst; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Mcgovern Builders Inc to Dave Leali

$732,000; 230 N. Addison Ave Unit A, Elmhurst; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Richard G Wolf to Christine Mauerer Fiorini

$675,000; 960 S. Kent Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Dale R Redderoth to James C Proskin

$585,000; 894 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Josephine Attento to Mike Gryn

$546,000; 0S564 Old York Road, Elmhurst; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Joseph R Musso to Biljana Kostic

$500,000; 749 W. St. Charles Road, Elmhurst; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Charles Rumshas to Jose Alvarez

$490,000; 667 S. Sunnyside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Patrick J Petrillo to Adam Farrell Cushman

$485,000; 889 S. Parkside Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Jennifer L Colletta to Tracey Redderoth

$465,000; 135 S. York St Unit 418, Elmhurst; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Thomas W. Burns to Lawrence R Ward

$459,000; 410 E. Huntington Lane, Elmhurst; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Erik M Peterson to Nicole Sementa Kostecki

$440,000; 275 W. Butterfield Road, Elmhurst; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Paul L Tolar to Carlos Alberto Saavedra

$410,000; 479 S. Poplar Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Gregory Lupo to Luke A Jorwic

$370,000; 867 S. Fairfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Cindy Knupp to Jing Li

$360,000; 244 S. Pick Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Chris Catris to Colin W. Rook

$320,000; 838 S. Saylor Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Carlo C Castillo to Nicholas A Bortolotti

$285,000; 4 Dewalt Court, Elmhurst; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Thomas Y Hung to Thomas Austin

$285,000; 11 Willow Tree Court, Elmhurst; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Sharon D Pobloske to Alexander Bravo

$90,000; 255 S. West Ave Unit 113, Elmhurst; Sold on April 21, 2022, by William Denniston to Gale Liedke

$82,000; 255 S. West Ave Unit 202, Elmhurst; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Susan M Rostes to Donald W. Wilki

Glen Ellyn

$687,000; 23W030 Kings Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Kraig J Riebock to Patrick Hogan

$635,000; 495 Ridgewood Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Jack E. Lewandowski to Matthew Joyaux

$580,000; 193 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Byron Given to Eric Baumgartner

$486,000; 21W563 Monticello Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Brian Henry to John Michael Roskopf

$430,000; 761 Lincoln Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Robert G Carter to Jonathan Sarmiento

$415,000; 662 Buena Vista Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Carmen Delgado Ryan to Kylie Houck

$365,000; 577 Wilshire Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Patricia Murray to Dennis Donovan

$330,000; 636 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 14, 2022, by William M Prewett to Pickwick Associates LP

$309,000; 2N305 Prairie Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Chad T Cranney to Jonathan Perez

$230,000; 1148 Brighton Place, Glen Ellyn; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Matthew Lemon to Farhan A Meah

Glendale Heights

$325,000; 79 E. Stevenson Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Saima Noor Hooda to Ricardo Velasquez

$315,000; 463 E. Altgeld Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Shweta Prabhu to Dillon R Dellaquila

$290,000; 164 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Ba V Pham to Imtiyaz Arab

$265,500; 2003 Juniper Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Tyler Case to Priyank Thakkar

$261,500; 2197 London Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 18, 2022, by 2197 London LLC to Marc Krollkiewicz

$242,000; 1529 Larry Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Josephine Ceballos to Brandon N. Hoffman

$230,000; 1527 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Jeffery Quick to Plamen Petrov

$215,000; 188 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Rohin Malhotra to Jeffrey P Howlett

$207,500; 87 Shorewood Dr Unit 26 7, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Michael Hrehoriak to Kevin Melvin

$164,000; 439 James Ct Unit C, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Bluebell Group to Mohammad Usman Ali

$143,000; 161 N. Waters Edge Dr Unit 102, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Mohammad Kashif to Steven C Spengler

$118,000; 1157 Cedar St Unit 3A, Glendale Heights; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Michael James Pleticha to Daniel E. Cabrera

Hinsdale

$612,000; 1409 Burr Oak Rd Unit 402A, Hinsdale; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jerry M Shea to Richard T Hayden

Itasca

$209,500; 650 E. Devon Ave Unit 105, Itasca; Sold on April 19, 2022, by 650 Devon LLC to 650 LLC

Lemont

$580,000; 19W536 Deerpath Lane, Lemont; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Dominykas Sapiega to Eugene Kilty

$420,000; 20W144 Meadow Lane, Lemont; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Vlatko Stoimenovski

Lisle

$655,000; 5018 Oak Trail Court, Lisle; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jerome E. Ebert to Bradley A Jacobs

$650,500; 2344 Oak Hill Drive, Lisle; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Gregory T Pealer to Daniel S. Michalak

$500,000; 4565 Basswood Drive, Lisle; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Lloyd T Fletcher to Brian P Haney

$457,500; 3097 Plank Road, Lisle; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Sik Sum Yeng to Baek Kuy Lee

$445,000; 6091 Elm St., Lisle; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Alex J Brnilovich to Christopher Dortwegt

$435,000; 5184 Ashley Circle, Lisle; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Jun Wang to Haiwang Fang

$396,500; 901 Mckenzie Station Drive, Lisle; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Katherine Doan to Aaron Dejong

$367,000; 4652 Wedgewood Court, Lisle; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Pao K Lin to Bradley C Taylor

$335,000; 6574 Kirkwood Court, Lisle; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Brent A Smith to Leann Martin

$316,500; 6313 Brighton Court, Lisle; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Susan Ketchmark to Anthony Gaudio

$206,000; 5925 Oakwood Drive, Lisle; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Daniel Phelan to Matthew Wawrzyniak

$55,000; 4617 Winchester Ave., Lisle; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Paul Shukin to Konstantin Boheme

Lombard

$612,000; 635 E. South Broadway Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Seejay Property Group LLC to Frank La Gambina

$435,000; 533 N. La Londe Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Full Speed Rehabs LLC to Mark Evangelista

$434,000; 43 W. Potomac Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Elizabeth Bajek to Nicholas Ciaccia

$431,000; 635 S. Edson Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Zachary M Williams to Calvin Thomas

$425,000; 19W155 17th Place, Lombard; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Thomas Oldenburger Jr to Steven J David

$341,000; 718 S. Lodge Lane, Lombard; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Terry Knight to Shawn M Adams

$300,000; 820 E. Wilson Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Alvin Overton to Altaf Ansari

$300,000; 140 N. Park Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Kevin T Carlson to David Michael Lavigne

$262,000; 412 Westmore Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Cherie Peterson to Katrina Marie Donaldson

$261,500; 50 N. Garfield St., Lombard; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Elizabeth Kjeldsen to Ruben Garcia

$259,000; 212 W. St. Charles Rd Unit 102, Lombard; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Ann M Binetti to Robert A Peickert

$224,000; 855 E. 22nd St Unit 105, Lombard; Sold on April 20, 2022, by David Williams to George Pyrz

$218,000; 310 S. Main St Unit 308, Lombard; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Prairie Path Properties LLC to Sunny Lady LLC

$195,000; 2201 S. Grace St Unit 306, Lombard; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Lirjeta Sadiku to Desiree D Evans

$165,000; 2015 S. Finley Rd Unit 703, Lombard; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Jigar R Patel to Pawel Grunt

$144,000; 1331 S. Finley Rd Unit 203, Lombard; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Deborah A Schopa to Stephen Yaw Opoku

$131,000; 101 E. Janata Blvd Unit 1B, Lombard; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Caitlin M Peters to Thomas Groh

$99,000; 1575 S. Addison Ave., Lombard; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Arif M Shazzad to Robert Hernandez

$95,000; 2015 S. Finley Rd Unit 900, Lombard; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Nancy J Mackey to Kathleen J Davis

Naperville

$1,210,000; 135 Settlers Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Lianzhi Sun to Alisher Khamdamov

$1,000,000; 216 Crooked Tree Court, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Anthony Ashwell to Syed Haseeb

$900,000; 4040 Teak Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Salva Palomares to Mohankumar Susila Rengaswamy

$790,000; 1840 Robert Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Paul E. Golden to Charles Lamb

$750,000; 445 S. Sleight St., Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Daniel M Stowell to David W. Nordsieck

$742,500; 3628 Lime Light Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Daniel Park

$721,000; 1540 Saranell Ave., Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Mattia Checchin to Brock Vincent Dutcher

$697,500; 3667 Ambrosia Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Tariq Mehmood

$665,000; 2424 Cloverdale Road, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Hong Zhao to Shavkatbek Burkhanov

$650,000; 906 S. Charles Ave., Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Jeffrey Richard Baumgarten to Bryce A Larson

$650,000; 211 Wood Creek Court, Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Michael A Brothers to Humberto Jaimes Orozco

$640,000; 90 Devon Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Stewart Burchfield to Eric M Moy

$640,000; 2431 Haider Ave., Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Anthony P Sterchele to Chiwu Tang

$626,000; 1103 Thunderbird Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Susan Wittig to Roger A Wood

$625,000; 1223 Iron Liege Court, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by William Samardzija to George Mann IV

$610,000; 2303 Kentuck Court, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Julie H Cain to Yunjie Zang

$605,500; 4259 Fraser Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Alkesh M Patel to Augustus Caesar Santhom Sagayaraj

$587,000; 3659 Ambrosia Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Vijay K Mukkanti

$582,500; 23633 W. Deer Chase Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Stephen J Kaczmarowski to Philip M Ianno

$580,000; 2457 Barkdoll Road, Naperville; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Li Lei to Padmasri Devineni

$560,000; 2304 Kentuck Court, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Vinay V Raikar to Jorge Everardo Verduzco Espinosa

$540,000; 619 S. Main St., Naperville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Joseph R Draheim to Angsuman Dutta

$525,000; 2503 Ryan Court, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Doug Hewitt to John J Citta

$520,000; 2020 Skylane Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Angela Dana to Mckenzie Rasmussen

$515,000; 516 Menominee Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Mark Allen L Uy to Nicole Honn

$514,500; 1295 W. Bauer Road, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Craig W. Mcguire to Oleg Sidorenko

$510,000; 617 S. Main St., Naperville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Joseph R Draheim to Angsuman Dutta

$505,000; 632 N. Brainard St., Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Leo Swift to James J Gombas

$485,000; 1220 Garden Court, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Ar Inspirations Inc to Heriberto Martinez Sr

$474,000; 1313 Pamela Court, Naperville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Hsien Hau Wang to Cristina Gabriela Onate Salazar

$469,500; 2921 Showplace Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Mitchell Louis Bell

$460,000; 320 S. Birchwood Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Subramanian Sankaranarayanan to Bonnie Hsueh

$455,000; 2925 Showplace Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Chunhai Zhang

$437,500; 3603 Mistflower Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Thomas Vtaylor to Kendall Partners Ltd

$432,000; 1323 Frederick Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Glenn A Haack to Amanda Jeanne Carr

$428,000; 2034 Springside Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Tracy Mitera to Louis Salvatore Panico

$426,500; 891 Lowell Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Bennie C Mims Jr to Iulian V Iacobcius

$423,000; 1436 Knoll Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by William R Pfaff to Karthik Mahalingam

$422,500; 2923 Showplace Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Sumit Ray

$420,500; 2927 Showplace Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 7, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Inc to Kristopher Piereth

$420,000; 1960 Slippery Rock Road, Naperville; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Linda Barnes to Jinying Zhang

$413,000; 302 Devlin Court, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jonathan P Lee to Michelle Igielski

$410,000; 25W042 Malibu Court, Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Lee S. Kubiak to Matthew Phillips

$408,000; 2740 Flagstone Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Vladimir Korbut to Seth Endres

$402,000; 1132 E. Bauer Road, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Rebecca A Bogle to Yun Si

$401,000; 1744 Coach Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by David A Hull to John Amegatse

$380,000; 1918 Seton Hall Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Koushik Kundal Jagat to Yifei Huang

$368,000; 2929 Henley Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Elizabeth Verkuilen to Ashish Jagtap

$360,000; 1546 Chickasaw Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Matthew Krock to Matthew A Dudek

$355,000; 408 Dillman Court, Naperville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Richard Hass to Shelly H Geppert

$350,000; 1219 Samuel Court, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Cathy A Diesman to Richard Emmett Alesi

$340,000; 1003 Churchill Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Dae Sung James Kang to Garrett Mohr

$310,000; 1549 Orchard Cir Unit 2604, Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Jonathan D Elwardt to Matthew Adam Speicher

$310,000; 1305 Morningstar Court, Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Baofu Ma to Jonathan Fisher

$307,000; 2829 Alameda Court, Naperville; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Maria Paunescu to Yifei Xu

$300,000; 836 Donelson Court, Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Daniel A Eliopulos to Allison Welch

$290,000; 2112 Ferry Rd Unit 113, Naperville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Iron Gate Motor Plaza Inc to Kremer Real Estate Holdings

$281,000; 4280 Lacebark Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Stefani & Sons Development Co to Niraj Gandhi

$262,500; 807 Genesee Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Sarah A Shedden to Vidhya Rajendran

$261,000; 715 Beaver Court, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jason R Weber to Gina Gay

$256,000; 2609 Carrolwood Road, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Parker W. Boland to Sridhar Madasamy

$255,000; 882 Genesee Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by National Residential to SH Real Estates LLC

$255,000; 2833 Vernal Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 8, 2022, by Char A Co LLC Vernal Series to Sonam Saggar

$250,000; 2216 Ferry Rd Unit 105, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Two Sisters Motors LLC to Celli Gate Mutur Condo Lllc

$249,000; 2223 Wendt Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Oak Hill Development LLC to Avinash C Mullick

$239,000; 4007 Alfalfa Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Oak Hill Development LLC to Pranav Singh

$235,000; 2584 Golf Ridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Markham Sommerfeldt to April N. Kalinski

$225,000; 715 Genesee Drive, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Alex Poulos to Geevargese Cherian

$158,000; 1041 W. Ogden Ave Unit 320, Naperville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Nelson R Estrada to Patricia L Micus

$152,000; 1328 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 104, Naperville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Marisa A Coleman to Alexandra Kaitlyn Stack

$150,000; 1300 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Lindsey Santora to Jamie Lynn Drez

$150,000; 1053 W. Ogden Ave Unit 3-337, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Sean Cawley to Raymundo Rodriguez

$145,000; 248 E. Bailey Rd Unit H, Naperville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Bhaanumathi Basavaraj to Cynthia Carmona Villegas

$125,000; 1281 Rhodes Lane, Naperville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Lynn M Olson to Reinvest Homes LLC

Roselle

$360,000; 348 Ambleside Drive, Roselle; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Wilmington Savings Fund Society

$315,000; 34 W. Glenlake Ave., Roselle; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Thomas D Nagle to Megan N. Novinger

$290,000; 146 Brendon Court, Roselle; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Caleb Peyton to Joseph Carr

$280,000; 701 Country Ln E, Roselle; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Joshua D Kimmich to Margaret Fritz

$255,000; 1341 Winfield Way Unit 1546-2, Roselle; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Dmytro Mykhailovskyi to Baglan Kalshabayev

$235,000; 1500 Winfield Way, Roselle; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Aaron Eichhorst to Camila Acosta Liendo

Villa Park

$362,000; 320 W. Vermont St., Villa Park; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Midland Consolidated LLC to Lorena Montalvo

$335,000; 0S674 Cornell Ave., Villa Park; Sold on April 14, 2022, by David Krott to Farah D Chaudhry

$270,000; 728 W. Vermont St., Villa Park; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Timothy Woltman to Daniele P De Chiara

$245,000; 18W161 Buckingham Lane, Villa Park; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Ancient City Contracting LLC to Erik J Maranto

$225,000; 1S267 Windsor Lane, Villa Park; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Mazhar I Qamar to Daniel Williams

$146,000; 412 E. Washington St., Villa Park; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Maddiha Ashar to Mohammad Ashar

$105,000; 327 N. Princeton Ave Unit 9, Villa Park; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Evelyn Macedo to Shoaib Meah

Warrenville

$432,500; 3S491 Lambe Lane, Warrenville; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Lexington Trace LLC to David J Blake

$400,000; 29W700 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Lydell P Curry Jr

$393,500; 29W710 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Vihang D Shah

$375,000; 3S644 West Ave., Warrenville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Lawrence Gunther to Anthony M Vertucci Sr

$365,000; 29W706 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Sold on April 13, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sara L Barrick

$360,000; 3S561 Everton Drive, Warrenville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Sai Krishna Nenuganti

$330,000; 2S030 Essex Lane, Warrenville; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Edward Drager to Scott D Podgor

$280,000; 30W066 Willow Lane, Warrenville; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Jessica L Farlee to Margaret Q Kasik

$260,000; 3S325 Briarwood Drive, Warrenville; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Lisa Sexton to Stephanie Maria Negron

West Chicago

$585,000; 942 Wild Ginger Trail, West Chicago; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Michelle D Reagan to Aaron Arnold Wilson

$475,000; 27W761 Timber Lane, West Chicago; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Ricardo Olague to Daniele Colapietro

$340,000; 27W420 Timber Lane, West Chicago; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Jeffrey Walser to Andrew Gabrielsen

$285,000; 4N130 Wiant Road, West Chicago; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Walter O Brown to Edward N. Robertson III

Westmont

$430,000; 764 Oakwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Timothy A Mccullough to Justin Romanoff

$425,000; 33 James Drive, Westmont; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Jonathan C Murphy to Robert Wright

$405,000; 4107 N. Park St., Westmont; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Adam M Brown to Alexandra M Andrew

$375,000; 305 S. Hudson St., Westmont; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Adam S. Filip to Caryn L Blanton

$247,500; 309 E. Naperville Road, Westmont; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Nicholas Ciaccia to Griffin Alexander Foster

$235,000; 1257 Williamsport Dr Unit 3, Westmont; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Giedre Lapinskas to Olga Esterkin

$172,000; 68 W. 64th St Unit 304, Westmont; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Cheyenne Tkachev to Lina Dzendol

Wheaton

$644,000; 110 S. Washington St., Wheaton; Sold on April 18, 2022, by John Guyton Jr to Amy K Lombardi

$639,000; 0N792 Richard Ave., Wheaton; Sold on April 15, 2022, by L Martinez Construction Inc to Christopher E. Paetsch

$538,500; 214 W. Harrison Ave., Wheaton; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Esau D Mccaulley to Ryan Trompeter

$520,000; 2S329 Madison St., Wheaton; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jessica Showman to Laura Marie Brockmeyer

$505,000; 792 Farnham Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 20, 2022, by David M Chiesa to Anthony Reo

$498,000; 1706 Childs St., Wheaton; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Edward L Mccaskey to Andrew W. Andersen

$477,000; 1477 Darwin Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Ryan Reniff

$437,500; 311 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton; Sold on April 14, 2022, by 311 S. Naperville LLC to Philip Mathew

$435,000; 1219 Delles Road, Wheaton; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Nancy E. Giordano to Matthew T Beyer

$400,000; 215 Vernon Ave., Wheaton; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Mark A Pennings to Eder Oliver Villagomez

$397,000; 1431 Sussex Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Christopher T Bobrowski to Kyle Kliebhan

$390,000; 345 W. Wesley St Unit 106, Wheaton; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Daniel R Wof to Jeff Beutjer

$340,000; 455 W. Front St Unit 410, Wheaton; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Joseph R Jozaitis to Joseph A Marrs

$330,000; 922 Webster Ave., Wheaton; Sold on April 14, 2022, by 922 Webster LLC to Nick V Polizzi

$293,000; 1917 E. York Lane, Wheaton; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Harold A Dale Jr

$270,000; 132 N. Knollwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Nicholas Slezak to Jeffrey Owen Fonorow

$260,000; 1602 Coloma Place, Wheaton; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Sharon R Stilwell to Joseph B Kramer

$235,000; 1711 Lakecliffe Dr Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on April 20, 2022, by David Kennedy to Gayle Beilke

$230,000; 1480 Timber Trail, Wheaton; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Timothy L Pawelski to Jonathan J Michalik

$175,000; 1660 Valley Forge Ct Unit 68-A, Wheaton; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Darci Thordarson to Joshu Christopher Wilkes

$170,000; 1334 S. Lorraine Rd Unit F, Wheaton; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Rachael Pfenninger to Janice Garcia

$124,500; 1000 S. Lorraine Rd Unit 207, Wheaton; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Kathryn Karpf to Alexa Solorzano

Willowbrook

$450,000; 9S708 Lorraine Drive, Willowbrook; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Westport Enterprises LLC to Shamil Salmanov

$396,000; 7602 Brookbank Road, Willowbrook; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Jacqueline C Mundinger to Matthew J Kosky

$280,000; 6807 S. Quincy St., Willowbrook; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Helen L Warren to Cherise Madden

$262,000; 324 Village Road, Willowbrook; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Daniel G Mudd to Stefan Radosavljevic

$233,000; 701 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 208, Willowbrook; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Mohamad Majd Raslan

$210,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 1108, Willowbrook; Sold on April 18, 2022, by James Konstantopoulos to Mahmoud Alsayed

$182,000; 6184 Pinewood Court, Willowbrook; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Ana Jani to Aidas Stonys

$154,000; 6178 Knoll Lane Ct Unit 107, Willowbrook; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Joseph P Foley to Nadezda Corsello

$126,000; 10S745 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 41-101, Willowbrook; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Desislava K Pavlova to FCA Waterfall Glen Willowbrook

$124,000; 16W625 Mockingbird Ln Unit 34 202, Willowbrook; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Travis R Rosenbach to FCA Waterfall Glen Willowbrook

$108,000; 9B Kingery Quarter Unit 206, Willowbrook; Sold on April 15, 2022, by Ambreen Khattak to Maya A Avalos

Winfield

$345,000; 27W708 Hodges Way, Winfield; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Kathleen Del Monico to Hana Yoo

$337,000; 27W223 Virginia St., Winfield; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Willis Morgan to Joseph Engel

$329,000; 27W520 Williams St., Winfield; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Patricia M Bohac to Christian A Janiec

$300,000; 28W070 Creekside Drive, Winfield; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Jacqueline Goti to Agnieszka Grochowska

$300,000; 0S041 Kerry Court, Winfield; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Paul R Madigan to Mark F Schram

$260,000; 0N041 Elmwood St., Winfield; Sold on April 18, 2022, by John J Alletto to Nicholas Alletto

$230,000; 26W332 Cooley Ave., Winfield; Sold on April 14, 2022, by George Perreault to Daniel Israel Martinez

$205,000; 0N032 Ambleside Dr Unit 2406, Winfield; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Alice Ohlinger to Agnieszka Katarzyna Kedzior

Woodridge

$630,000; 6628 Chick Evans Lane, Woodridge; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Leonard G Vokaty Jr to Sims D Stokes III

$445,000; 2538 Huntleigh Lane, Woodridge; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Daniel C Harris to Katelyn Baumann

$425,000; 8324 Adbeth Ave., Woodridge; Sold on April 18, 2022, by James Roth Jr to Seth Lindblom

$415,000; 3550 Kemper Drive, Woodridge; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Michael Ching Fung Lo to Sihai Li

$377,000; 2101 Sunnydale St., Woodridge; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Arnold Sandridge to Azton Wells

$375,000; 2820 Jackson Drive, Woodridge; Sold on April 20, 2022, by William Minsterman III to Robert Paul Mefford

$351,000; 8019 Geneva St., Woodridge; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Jeremy L Kivi to Jinil Kim

$350,000; 3 Williams Court, Woodridge; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Omar Corona to Jamie L Corona

$350,000; 2703 Woodridge Drive, Woodridge; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Elliot Labianco to James M Mansfield

$304,000; 7820 Hiawatha Parkway, Woodridge; Sold on April 18, 2022, by John I Coniglio to Adan Ruiz

$230,000; 3 Wake Robin Ct Unit C, Woodridge; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Eric Bosma to Mustafa Handlawala

$215,000; 2458 Brunswick Cir Unit B, Woodridge; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Aaron Davis to Brett Borchardt

$145,000; 2028 Country Club Dr Unit 8G, Woodridge; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Yusri Hussain to John William Rancik

$115,000; 2441 Spring St Unit 4002, Woodridge; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Carrera Solutions Group Inc to Shamima Hossain

