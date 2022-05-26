Coronavirus level now high for Cook, collar counties

Earlier this month, U.S. regulators authorized a COVID-19 booster shot for healthy 5- to 11-year-olds. Associated Press file photo

SPRINGFIELD -- Chicago and Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will counties are now rated at high community level for COVID-19, Illinois health officials said Thursday.

The other counties listed at high level are Grundy, Boone, Lee and Winnebago in northern Illinois and Fulton, Knox, Henderson, Mason, Peoria and Tazewell in central Illinois, the state Department of Public Health said.

Thirty other counties in the state are rated at medium level, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state agency reported.

"Everyone should make sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots," said Amaal Tokars, acting director of the agency. "Wearing a mask in indoor public places and avoiding crowded indoor spaces as much as possible will also make a difference.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.