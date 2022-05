Cook County property transfers for March 9 to April 26, 2022

Arlington Heights

$610,000; 501 E. Noyes St., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Job Alex to Ventsislav Bachkov

$550,000; 607 W. Nichols Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Scott T Merrill to Jacob P Stewart

$545,000; 548 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Scott Rauch to Corbin Perry Johnson

$544,500; 177 N. Hickory Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Frontier Investment Group LLC to Christopher J Demange

$485,000; 1615 S. Princeton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Frank C Alterio to Cameron Frossard

$461,000; 210 W. Hintz Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Marlena Bochenek to Ioan D Penisoara

$451,000; 1208 W. Nichols Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Michael Chapekis to Jyldyz Argymbaeva

$450,000; 17 S. Gibbons Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Andrew K Rabe to Robert Milota

$440,000; 15 N. Salem Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2022, by William Obrien to Lauren Joan Rooney

$430,000; 2147 N. Juniper Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 16, 2022, by John H Coens to Bodhi S. Rudra

$425,000; 817 N. Hickory Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Michael D Lindberg to Jacob Dewey

$425,000; 1814 N. Stratford Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Barry S. Anstandig to Donald Stoltzner

$415,500; 735 N. Patton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Jacob P Stewart to Daniel Joseph Lynch

$380,000; 228 W. Tanglewood Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Taalaibek Kozhokmatov to Ian Lewis

$365,000; 806 S. Mckinley Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Matthew Manglaris to Xinxin Hou

$350,000; 1210 W. Grove St., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2022, by IH2 Property Illinis LP to James L Collins

$346,000; 1367 S. Old Wilke Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Taras Sichko to Marharyta Barkovska

$331,500; 427 S. Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Christine B Nicholson to Brandon Mitchell

$331,500; 15 W. Burr Oak Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Victoria R Duda Trustee to Andrius Jasmanta

$305,000; 26 S. Ridge Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Russell R Hartig to Andreas Eckstein

$285,000; 205 S. Belmont Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Gary Hill to Robert Koury

$275,000; 785 W. Happfield Dr Unit 785, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Carly Halverson to Ashley Claveria

$245,000; 3934 Newport Way, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Nancy Chien Ku to Tashea Moore

$233,000; 1504 N. Kendal Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Marek Kruczek

$220,000; 1670 W. Partridge Ln Unit 6, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Volodymyr Tsybyk to Volodymyr Velgan

$220,000; 1421 W. Orchard Pl Unit 1421B, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Nicholas Lord to Maria Kadzielawa

$209,000; 1840 W. Surrey Park Ln Unit 1C, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Yahoody Investments LLC to John Ocampo Moscoso

$195,000; 2700 E. Bel Aire Dr Unit 204, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Shirley M Lund to Thomas A Garms

$169,000; 3350 N. Carriageway Dr Unit 406, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Nina Rice to Richard S. Weinblatt

$167,000; 1207 S. Old Wilke Rd Unit 308, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Caitlyn Kenney to Fadil Hidda

$162,000; 1216 S. New Wilke Rd Unit 410, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Martin Boianov to Ioannis Skartsoras

$160,000; 1627 N. Windsor Dr Unit 105, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Justyna Olkiewicz to Aneta M Krywult

$157,500; 606 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Ram Sudheer Gutha to Dobri Gospodinov

$155,000; 2411 S. Goebbert Rd Unit 209, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Shshank Garg to Ilhan Redzheb

$151,000; 2307 S. Goebbert Rd Unit B 209, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Matt Pauga to Vedat Redzheb

$137,000; 1114 N. Dale Ave Unit 1D, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Vugar Muradov to Linda Leav

$130,000; 322 W. Miner St Unit 1C, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Andreas G Kalantzis to Mantas Group LLC

$127,000; 1206 S. New Wilke Rd Unit 303, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Brianna Steinfeldt to Wojciech Marek Zawadzki

$122,000; 2403 S. Goebbert Rd Unit 205, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Matt Pauga to Vedat Redzheb

$117,500; 2234 S. Goebbert Rd Unit 321, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Moussa S. Salameh to Milena Markova

$115,000; 222 N. Salem Ave Unit 11B, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Randall S. Decoursey to Lipinki LLC; 918 Ridge Square

$115,000; 202 N. Salem Ave Unit 2B, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Suvis LLC to Khyati Malhotra

$115,000; 1216 S. New Wilke Rd Unit 205, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Michael A Chiero to Marek Krynski

$102,000; 4214 Bonhill Dr Unit 3F, Arlington Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Alexander Yufa to Cup19 LLC

Barrington

$675,000; 118 N. Kainer Court, Barrington; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Ajit Singh Bhatia to Paola Mendez Burkart

$668,500; 705 Old Creek Court, Barrington; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Amil Rose to Eric William Hart

$625,000; 20691 N. Buckeye Road, Barrington; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Yolanda Wargas to David Alvarez

$600,000; 20785 N. Juniper Lane, Barrington; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Stephen D Earnhardt to Andrew Kloep

$550,000; 21016 N. Crestview Drive, Barrington; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Hashim Rizvi to John Shamoon

$536,000; 21211 N. Woodland Ave., Barrington; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Richard Asta to Roger S. Hutchison

$509,000; 28701 W. Park Drive, Barrington; Sold on April 20, 2022, by William W. Weslager to Jason Bryk

$499,000; 31 Old Hart Road, Barrington; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Thirumanaliyur Subramanian Shankar to Kris Jankowski

$420,000; 421 Ela St., Barrington; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Michael Turansick to Ewa Turaczy

$411,000; 711 Bryant Ave., Barrington; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Justin M Bryan to Barry Hanburger

$400,000; 339 E. Russell St., Barrington; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Kareen Ratani to Nicholas W. Roy

$375,000; 28645 W. North Drive, Barrington; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Debra A Natzke to Joseph W. Parks

$342,500; 114 Harrison St., Barrington; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Hayden W. Eade to Briana Reyes

$336,000; 118 Tower Road, Barrington; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Kathryn Swanson to Barbara Fulton

$325,000; 849 Dundee Ave., Barrington; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Deborah Egan Bolton to Amanda K Switzer

$325,000; 102 Wisconsin Ave., Barrington; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Kenneth R Heintz to Tyler Ryan Anderson

Bartlett

$430,000; 223 Lillian Place, Bartlett; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Lien M Van to Fawad Anwar

$425,000; 2028 Norwich Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Scott Lieber to Lauren Kruizenga

$420,000; 1926 Westridge Blvd, Bartlett; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Robert W. Wright to Eduardo Palacios

$375,000; 585 Rose Lane, Bartlett; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Dion Trust to Dominic A Vivirito

$295,000; 184 Prescott Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Kiritbhai D Patel to Swati Patel

$277,500; 1611 Edinburgh Drive, Bartlett; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Svetoslav Ilkov to Ericson Dongon

$120,000; 399 Wilmington Dr Unit 103C, Bartlett; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Paul Raphael to Cyathia L Mclennan

$117,500; 334 Donna Ct Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Deanne L Lackey to Aakash U Thakkar

$117,000; 318 David Ct Unit B, Bartlett; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Sankat Patel to Stact Carter Coleman

$105,000; 808 W. Bartlett Rd Unit 1B, Bartlett; Sold on March 23, 2022, by West Bartlett Road LLC to CC Bartlett Property LLC

Buffalo Grove

$660,500; 2222 Avalon Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 22, 2022, by Samantha J Weinstein to Akash Wadhwa

$641,000; 2938 Whispering Oaks Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Keith W. So to Ramakrishnan Srinivasan

$535,000; 585 Mayfair Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Solomon Yesilevich to David Weigand

$496,000; 511 Springside Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Thomas J Reinhofer to Peter Ilnyckyj

$486,500; 2010 Link Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 25, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing L to Joseph Reddy Yeruva

$485,000; 1020 Alden Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Gary Wetzel to Sugam Surve

$480,000; 2607 Chelsey St., Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 26, 2022, by Jyothi Bade to Pratap Mallavarapu

$461,500; 2014 Link Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 21, 2022, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing L to Meenakshisankar Meenakshisundaram

$415,000; 481 Burnt Ember Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Heejin Kim to Subhendu Banerjee

$395,000; 199 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Hitesh Joshi to Mithlesh Kumar

$377,000; 591 Silver Rock Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Udaya Ramu Valluri to Balamurugan Shanmugam

$366,000; 236 Timber Hill Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Kenta Oikawa

$330,000; 2166 Brandywyn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Laura Golub to Guang Bian

$327,000; 437 Navajo Trail, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Laurie Velez to Michael N. Zia

$315,000; 312 Satinwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Arthur Samoylovich to Bayanbat Bold

$306,000; 366 Dogwood Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 12, 2022, by Fredrick M Michels to Michael Adam Jasko

$300,000; 794 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Byong Moo Son to Katherine M Tokarczyk

$282,000; 1509 Anderson Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Thomas Park to Nageshwar Rao Komandla

$280,000; 778 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 11, 2022, by Sum Yee Cindy Hong to Erdenemunkh Tumursukh

$280,000; 125 N. Buffalo Grove Rd Unit 101, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Donna J Rydzinski to Pan Zhang

$279,000; 15 Crestview Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Raul Lopez to Doris Mendoza Sanchez

$260,000; 103 Wildflower Cir Unit 103, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Marcia L Trew to Myoungjin Isaac Park

$257,500; 2537 Live Oak Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 12, 2022, by James B Goldberg to Louis White

$254,500; 1038 Pinetree Cir N, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Antolie Laburenco to Nicolae Bogdanas

$250,000; 162 Cherrywood Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jana R Ignatova to Panaiot Edisson

$232,000; 351 Town Place Cir Unit 202, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 22, 2022, by Jingxian Zheng to Anna Tsimelzon

$225,000; 225 Lake Blvd Unit 533, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Elonid Polevoy to Marcia Nannarone

$206,000; 694 Weidner Rd Unit 25B2, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Nagesh Kumar Rojanala to Rachel Brochu

$185,000; 400 E. Dundee Rd Unit 311, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Robert Scheible to Charles W. Lustig

$180,000; 1032 Auburn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 12, 2022, by JR Rohrman Automobiles LLC to Lexington Living LLC

$178,000; 130 Old Oak Dr Unit 141, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Svetlana Vladimirova to Aidana Yessentay

$170,500; 688 Weidner Rd Unit C2, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Krupp Investors LLC to Grzegorz Hucko

$154,000; 1126 Auburn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Sara E. Ball to Vitalii Dakhnovets

$116,500; 7 Oak Creek Dr Unit 3704, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Laura M Needham to Andrii Shepitko

$98,000; 1149 Miller Ln Unit 109, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 21, 2022, by David Thurow to Somar J Chimon

$80,000; 7 Oak Creek Dr Unit 1705, Buffalo Grove; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Daniel J Hemler to Yanko Ganev

Deer Park

$551,000; 405 Bramble Lane, Deer Park; Sold on April 22, 2022, by Paul H Kim to Ihor Sovych

Des Plaines

$568,000; 1879 Krowka Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Kurt Schmidt to Sunil Kota

$435,000; 1135 Hewitt Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Christopher M Richter to Zhakshylyk Tursunakunov

$420,000; 1150 Clark Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Francesca Geraci to Peter Guglielmi

$401,500; 1002 Jeannette St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 16, 2022, by David Breh to Robert John Flinn

$388,000; 1504 Whitcomb Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Garrett J Andrews to Redfinnow Borrower LLC

$385,000; 372 Rand Road, Des Plaines; Sold on March 18, 2022, by George Lysakowski to Dawn Srimahaprom

$365,000; 206 Wildflower St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Megen M Lockwald to Ajitha Kaimal

$365,000; 1876 S. River Road, Des Plaines; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Rose E. Stricker to Larry Bayan

$361,500; 2685 Pearle Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Eli Williams to David Lewis

$360,000; 1790 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Daniel Adam Sarzynski to Lukasz A Sikora

$359,000; 307 Western Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Jessica G Ng to Tamara Lakic

$355,000; 2535 Parkwood Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Carlos E. Yat to Alexis Aguinaga

$350,000; 463 Debra Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Flaviu Rusz to Titilayo Michelle Maleek

$331,000; 149 E. Walnut Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Pamela J Tackett to Isaac Saintfelix

$330,000; 894 S. Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Joanna Poniatowicz to Suleyman Cicek

$325,000; 9394 Hamlin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Aleksandr Livs to Rakeshbhai J Patel

$315,000; 370 S. Western Ave Unit 709, Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Anthony Tselekis to Zaheerbasha Mohammad

$313,000; 1042 Horne Terrace, Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Maria Jacak to Maciej Ziajkat

$312,500; 1675 Mill St Unit 401, Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Joy Mccormack to Jason M Bugno

$312,000; 1917 Rancho Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Komal Investments LLC to Albert Sada

$310,000; 1378 Perry St Unit 412, Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Marcos M Silva to Timberley Sherck

$302,000; 551 Bedford Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Russell B Mick to Maciej Jadeczko

$287,000; 1345 Margret St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Maria Barbachi to Mateusz Brzychczy

$272,500; 430 S. Western Ave Unit 201, Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Jacqucline R Goszczynski to Robert Walter Kowalski

$266,500; 540 Crestwood Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Slobodanka Kovacevic to Wayne Silicani

$252,000; 851 Webster Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Amber K Myrer to Nijaz Kantarevie

$250,000; 1457 Everett Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Eileen M Arceri to Marco Antonia Zepeda Dominguez

$245,000; 430 S. Western Ave Unit 612, Des Plaines; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Paul Mitchell Madej to Nataliia Kulynych

$230,000; 1458 Willow Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Jozef Bisak to Elizabeth S. Warrens

$222,500; 196 Grove Ave Unit 2C, Des Plaines; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Melanie Fleiss to Jozef Hajto

$220,000; 825 Center St Unit 502, Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Sandra Randazzo to Kevin Kirkwood

$216,500; 2537 Seminary Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Pervez Hai

$215,000; 1847 Orchard St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Abraham Fuentes Jr to Brenda Ojeda

$210,000; 359 Alles St., Des Plaines; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Pawel Bobolewski to Kolman Nem

$207,500; 711 S. River Rd Unit 807, Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Laura Y Joya to Majda David

$203,000; 1100 Greenview Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Kimberly A Rederer

$199,000; 647 Metropolitan Way Unit 5091, Des Plaines; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Aaron Bentzler to Magdalena Kouvalis

$192,000; 640 Murray Ln Unit 302, Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Mariusz Drwal to Mehmed Hasic

$186,000; 8669 Josephine St Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Nilkanthary R Dave to Alkesh Bodiwala

$165,000; 9009 Golf Rd Unit 1G, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Mayank Jethva to Abraham Abraham

$160,000; 9356 Landings Ln Unit 407, Des Plaines; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Lucian Turika to Adrian Turika

$158,000; 9399 Bay Colony Dr Unit 3, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Stella Sada to Ernestina Gonzalez

$158,000; 555 Graceland Ave Unit 205, Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by John T Carroll to Juan Ortega Trejo

$155,000; 8840 N. Western Ave Unit 107G, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Myung Kim to Lamia Megat

$153,000; 8923 Knight Ave Unit 204, Des Plaines; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Yunok Yoon to Kamran Suriya

$151,000; 9452 Bay Colony Dr Unit 2W, Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Arthur Stefanczyk to Taylor Knapp

$150,000; 9386 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1N, Des Plaines; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Mary P Chacko to Yoon Hoon Kim Kim

$150,000; 650 Murray Ln Unit 117, Des Plaines; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Felipe Calubaquib to Laura C Ceja

$148,000; 1365 Ashland Ave Unit 507, Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Christopher Doheny to Giovanni A Declet

$145,000; 711 S. River Rd Unit 509 & 46UI, Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Maliheh Sabeth Jamilzadeh to Helene Patton

$140,000; 9446 Dee Rd Unit 1D, Des Plaines; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Ashour Sadeq to Georgina Turell

$137,000; 1436 E. Thacker St Unit 310, Des Plaines; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Leomedes F Perez to Teresa Krzak

$135,000; 9405 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1E, Des Plaines; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Robert Babowice to Nicole Butkus

$135,000; 471 Laurel Ave Unit 471, Des Plaines; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Michelle A Torri to Antum Global LLC

$126,000; 1347 Perry St Unit 5, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Sandra E. Barrientos to Kamil B Pyciak

$125,000; 8905 Knight Ave Unit 313, Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Janina Czarnecka to Senka Ramic

$125,000; 105 Dover Dr Unit 15, Des Plaines; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Marein Cwalinski to Nataliya N. Ushinkina

$118,000; 8828 N. Leslie Ln Unit 206F, Des Plaines; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Anna Trzaska to Helen Chukwudi

$107,000; 8928 Steven Dr Unit 2B, Des Plaines; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Yuri Bangiev to Kevin Toolabian

$105,000; 8905 Knight Ave Unit 103, Des Plaines; Sold on March 10, 2022, by David Galea to John P Barzditis

$92,000; 165 Dover Dr Unit 2, Des Plaines; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Thomas J Mestre to 165 Dover Dr Unit 2 Des Plaines

$80,000; 8900 David Pl Unit 1F, Des Plaines; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Ramzi Youkhana to Walid Taliya

Elk Grove Village

$708,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 107, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Terrace Of Elk Grove Village to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$540,000; 715 Parkview Circle, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Jeau Ling Chang to Roman Malychkovych

$450,000; 1075 Gloria Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Suresh D Patel to Ayal M Aberman

$406,500; 1058 Tennessee Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Douglas L Schreiber to Eric Kreutzer

$405,000; 1357 Cumberland Cir E, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by House Fit LLC to William Halloran

$392,000; 1339 Cumberland Cir W, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Debra J Gallagher to Colin Van Hauter

$368,000; 511 Willow Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Anthony R Bianchini to William Jospeh Stradley

$347,000; 127 Tottenham Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Barbara C Braun to Thakir Shakir Hand Bannosha

$315,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 313, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Sqare LLC

$315,000; 1165 Windham Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by David Salazar to Lyubomir B Ivanov

$310,500; 1210 Springdale Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Rajinder Kumar Sainsi to John Kohler

$309,000; 268 Holly Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Vesole Real Estate II LLC to Scott Bolwin

$300,000; 1072 Brantwood Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by James J Bosco to George W. Alex

$290,000; 1692 Vermont Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Alma R Cuevas to Scott Deerfield

$285,000; 346 Birchwood Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 21, 2022, by James P Murphy to Pablo Venancio

$285,000; 1057 Savoy Ct Unit 1057, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Matthew W. Harrold to Victoria Giordano

$266,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 112, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Terrace Of Elk Grove Village to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$265,500; 272 University Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Kiran Kumar Vooda to Chandni A Shah

$236,000; 975 Huntington Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Margaret E. Larmen to Romelia Cervantes

$230,000; 1543 Yale Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Amrish Majithia to Rebekah Joyce

$225,000; 635 Perrie Dr Unit 305, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Mitesh I Patel to Kenneth A Berg

$207,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 305, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Anna Klos to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$196,000; 767 Moore Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Diana Yusun Lee Thio to Dana Lehmann

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 320, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by James E. Lee to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 315, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Kelley L Zerfahs to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 308, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Mariana Z Kotzeva to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 301, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Ramon B Capulong to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 300, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Zlatka Gospodinova to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 220, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Maria Kozarreva to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 215, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Resi REO SUB LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 208, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 201, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Luann Brocato to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 200, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Miroslav Ivanov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 120, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by George Nikolov Tsenov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 101, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Amanda M Jennings to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 100, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Atul N. Patel to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 320, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Georgia Wilson to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 315, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Anna Starzee to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 308, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Atanas N. Katcharov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 300, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Petio Petrove to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 220, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Michelle P Frye to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 215, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Dimo Karabaliev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 208, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Micahel T King to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 201, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Dariusz Macioch to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 200, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Krassimira Petrova to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 120, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Abed Khan to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 115, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by SNV Holding LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 101, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Ivaylo Popov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 100, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Navada LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 320, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 315, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 308, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Galina M Manahilova to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 301, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Ivelin Ianev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 300, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Ivan Ivanov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 220, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Dobri S. Gospodinov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 215, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Radoslav Zlatanov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 208, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Vanya Dzheneva to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 201, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Robert T Marshall to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 200, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Clarmax LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 120, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Momchil Simeonov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 115, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by SNV Holding LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 101, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Shilpan Patel to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 100, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Cozy Lane Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 320, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Daniel H Lewis to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 315, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 308, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Christen L Baumhardt to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 208, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 201, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Anna Starzec to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 200, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Anna Dimitrova to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 120, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Krassmire Ivanov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 115, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Billy E. James to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 101, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by William H Glawe to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$179,500; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 100, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Stanimir Donchev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 115, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Jivka Bubalova Petrova to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 320, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Guy M Johnson to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 315, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Tonyu Valev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 308, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 301, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Venetzia Dimirova to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 300, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Ana Gospodinova to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 220, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Petio Petrov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 215, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Zuunbayan Tumendemberel to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 208, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Vesna Karbaliev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 201, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Georgi I Vodenov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 200, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Radostinka Nedelcheva to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 120, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Ivo Kulenski to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 101, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Svetoscav Simeonov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 100, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Kelley I Zerfahs to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 308, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Krzysztof P Batko to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,500; 912 Ridge Sq, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Anna Starzec to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$176,000; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 112, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Andrea Perschon to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 320, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Daniel Wateska to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 315, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Kamen S. Savov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 301, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Dadinbazar Manhnadai to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 300, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Stanislay Evtimov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 215, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Krassimira Petrova to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 120, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Svetoslav Simeonov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 115, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Joseph A Mazzocchi to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 112, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Momchil Simconov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 101, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by David O Nicholson to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 100, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$175,000; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 220, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Alfonso F Lopez to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$171,000; 273 Greensboro Ct Unit 1, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Michael Andruch III to Roger Martin

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 320, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Dimitare Dimitrov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 315, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by John Kirpanos to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 312, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by John Kirpanos to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 308, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 300, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jerry Christensen to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 220, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Piotr Ploszynski to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 215, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Pett Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 212, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Vito Castanedo to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 208, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Daniel Biodrowicz to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 200, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Navada LLC Series B to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 120, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Gucorgui Petrov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 115, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by March Sosinski to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 112, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Konstantin Kundurdjiev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 101, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jignisha Patel to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$170,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 100, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Carlos Cruz to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$168,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 320, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Eli D Hudson to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$168,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 315, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Stefan G Asenov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$168,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 308, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Marijana Djurdjevic to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$168,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 220, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Eli D Hudson to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$168,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 215, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Andrei Jurca to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$168,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 212, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Lubomir Varadinov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$168,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 208, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Sarah Nyc to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$168,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 120, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by North Shore Holdings Ltd to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$168,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 115, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Marina Tapia to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$168,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 112, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Patricia Ruiz to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$154,000; 214 Washington Sq Unit A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Timothy D Swift to Galina M Manahilova

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 314, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Calvin Blevins to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 313, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Thomas J Thorpe to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 311, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC 924 Ridge Square to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 307, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Mike Chatalbashev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 306, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Georgi Tabakov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 303, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Robert Celeste to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 214, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 213, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Lipinki LLC 924 Ridge Square 2 to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 211, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Arrow Trans Corp to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 209, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 206, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Izi Kehayov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 205, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Andrzej Sosnowski to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 203, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 114, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 113, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Vito Salamone to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 111, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Jeffrey G Smith to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 108, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Ralph E. Lewis to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 106, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Amanda Parker to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 105, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Kyleen M Howe to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 103, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Massimiliano Lobue to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 314, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Tomoko P Sobue to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 313, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Peter Macioch to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 311, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 309, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 307, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Siew Mee Chong to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 306, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 305, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 303, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Lawrence R Chay to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 214, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Michael T King to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 211, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Piotr Ploszynski to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 209, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 207, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Thomas C Ryanberg to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 206, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Marek Karejwo to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 205, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Billy James to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 203, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 114, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Jerry Christensen to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 113, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 108, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Miroslaw Rzonca to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 106, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Matthew Dean to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 105, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 103, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Salvatrice Scimeca Lobue to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 314, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Anna Wieczorek to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 313, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Georgi Kozhuharov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 311, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Albert Kumorowski to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 309, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Mahesh Kambli to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 307, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Aldrin Law to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 306, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Jayson P Nordstrom to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 305, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Leo A Itani to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 303, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Lipinki LLC 918 Ridge Square 3 to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 213, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Shehrbano Hasan to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 211, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Kamilia English to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 209, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Helen Buturma to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 206, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Atul Parikh to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 205, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Seddie Bastanipour to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 203, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Kazimierz Wlodkowski to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 114, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 113, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Sima Schwartz to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 111, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 108, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 105, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Jeffrey P Ogorek to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 103, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Maol M Sloan to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 314, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Denise Mccarthy to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 313, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jacek Sikiewicz to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 311, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Dorota Motyka to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 309, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 307, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Serena & Sonali LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 209, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Richard F Ohara to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 207, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Savas Apostolakis to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 206, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Krzysztof Skorka to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 205, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jaroslaw Zmuda to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 203, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Brett R Stangeland to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 114, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 113, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 111, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Kevin Toloken to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 108, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Kelly B Nolan to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 106, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Araceli Romo Alvarado to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 105, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Alan E. Czarnik to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$138,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 103, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jane L Viola to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 314, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Mark J Gianopulos to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 313, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Ivan Petkov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 311, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Alexander Bayrev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 309, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Serena & Sonali LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 307, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Camilo Cortes to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 306, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Jaroslaw Wiktorzak to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 303, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Nikolay S. Tantchev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 213, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Brian E. Ferguson to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 211, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Derek Sawicki to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 207, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by VPS Leasing LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 206, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Leokadia Ogorzalek to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 205, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Atanas Aglikin to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 203, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Irina Schwartz to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 114, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Heather Most to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 111, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Cap Investments III LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 105, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 314, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Kevin Wierig to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 311, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Khanh Vuong to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 309, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Elzbicta Gadula to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 305, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Ray A Moreno to 908 Ridge Sqare LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 214, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Judy L Vandergriff to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 211, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Andrzej Mrozek to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 205, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Manj LLC to 908 Ridge Sqare LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 114, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Stanislaw Yordanov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 113, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by LJI Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 111, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Marcus S. Downey to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 108, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by North Shore Holdings Ltd to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 106, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Grace Rental Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 105, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Nathan Britz to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,500; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 103, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 111, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,000; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 108, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Simeon Ivanov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$135,000; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 106, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Jeffrey Brand to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$133,000; 630 Perrie Dr Unit 104, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Wojciech S. Bardzik to Ryan W. Smith

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 314, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Mark Gianopulos to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 313, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 309, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jessica Hanns to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 307, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by JD Sons Properties Management to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 306, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Elaine Christensen to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 305, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Vito Salamone to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 303, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 214, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Stefan Baev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 213, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Joo Hyon Yoo to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 211, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jivka Babalova Petrova to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 209, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jeffrey L Brand to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 207, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Monika Putek to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 206, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Renata Witczak to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 203, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Power Project Corp Inc to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 114, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Geno Petrov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 113, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 111, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 106, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Luigi Lorelli to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 105, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Huankiat Tang to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 103, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Petit Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 311, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by William L Bollig to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$130,000; 640 Perrie Dr Unit 301, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Helen Zacarias to Harsh Patel

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 314, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Przemyslaw Majewski to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 313, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by David O Nicholson to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 311, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by A & J Buffo LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 309, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 307, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Amanda S. Munz to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 213, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Jost Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 211, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Matthew Wangrow to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 207, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Treasa M Miller to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 114, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 113, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Monika Harlev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$129,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 108, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Ryan Reiner to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 210, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Karen L Hoppe to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 204, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Jaroslaw Jastrzebski to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 202, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Lincoln Property Holding LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 118, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Ankur Patel to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 116, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Jospeh M Macchitelli to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 110, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Ralph E. Lewis to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 104, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Gina M Carlino to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 102, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Sandra Carone to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 210, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Cajethan Numfor to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 202, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 118, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Joseph M Macchitelli to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 116, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Kayla M Christensen to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 112, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Thomas Stokes to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 110, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Hwa Young Seo to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 109, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Elizabeth A Johnson to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 107, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Masako Otani to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 104, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Hwa Young Seo to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 102, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Seddie Bastanipour to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 202, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Ilias Gikas to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 116, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 112, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by James Panella to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 110, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by LJI Properties LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 109, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 104, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Krasimir Kolev to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 102, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Edward R Acevedo Dela Torre to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 118, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Vincent Vendegna to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$89,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 112, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Kathleene M Pulon to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 318, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Alexei Kochetkov to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 316, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Jeffrey L Brand to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 310, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Joseph Ach to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 304, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Theo Engassner to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 302, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Muhammad Khanani to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 216, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Abigail Elaine Gibson to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 924 Ridge Sq Unit 212, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Billy James to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 318, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Frank J Bavaro Jr to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 316, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Elzimba LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 312, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Humaira Chaudhry to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 310, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Joshua D Bakk to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 304, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Francisco R Cornerjo to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 302, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Igor Fey to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 218, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Gene Mueller to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 216, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Kelsey Sciortino to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 920 Ridge Sq Unit 212, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Bradford Forsythe to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 918 Ridge Sq Unit 218, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$88,000; 904 Ridge Sq Unit 310, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$87,000; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 116, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Matthew Gawlik to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$87,000; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 102, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Steven Oliver to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$87,000; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 310, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Syklvia Wooller to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$87,000; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 304, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Micinael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$87,000; 912 Ridge Sq Unit 102, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Gregory Helmstetter to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$86,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 310, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Clarmax LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$86,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 302, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Margarita Rojas to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$86,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 218, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$86,500; 914 Ridge Sq Unit 202, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Cap Investments III LLC to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 318, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jeffrey Appelaum to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 316, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Robert E. Hargreaves to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 304, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Steven Ward to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 302, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Yevhen Hurtovyi to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 218, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by JCF 18WSO LLC 902 Ridge 218 to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 216, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Michael Joseph to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 204, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Yuliyana K Sego to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,500; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 118, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Viktor Havrylyan to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,000; 906 Ridge Sq Unit 216, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Hias Gikas to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 109, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Terrace Of Elk Grove Village to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 107, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Wilmington Savings Fund Society to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 104, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by North Shore Holdings Ltd to 908 Ridge Square LLC

$83,000; 902 Ridge Sq Unit 102, Elk Grove Village; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Gertrude Wright to 908 Ridge Square LLC

Hanover Park

$403,500; 743 Verandah Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Verandah Retirement Community to Abha O Chandra

$400,000; 5325 Arlington Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Hiten Gardi to Jose E. Gonzales

$330,000; 5332 Arlington Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Joseph Mckittrick to Michael James Nessling Jr

$280,000; 7008 Longmeadow Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Geogy Philip to Abigail Mena

$275,000; 7815 Carlisle Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Tammy N. Cross to Ahmed S. Khan

$270,000; 7945 Asbury Cir N, Hanover Park; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Syed H Qadri to Suad Bahic

$270,000; 6824 West Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Ryan A Santiago to Lavonne Bozeman

$254,000; 1719 Maple Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Prabhakar Veeravalli to Serghei Buciuscan

$247,000; 2199 Camden Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Panera Partners LLC to Sravya Mandava

$228,000; 3902 Springlake Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Mohammed Aleem to Harsh Shah

$215,000; 7621 Weymouth Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Sylwia Magdalena Lizak to Oscar L Nunez

$206,000; 6946 Hemlock St., Hanover Park; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Maria Garcia to Gustavo Montano

$190,000; 7803 Carlisle Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Debra A Saxe to Phase III Design Inc

$180,000; 1591 Walnut Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Juan Montano Vasquez to Yalisbeth Mirabal

$177,000; 7502 Harrison St., Hanover Park; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Haresh Dadlani to Juan Carlos Angel

$175,000; 736 Hearth Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Sharon E. Barrett to Francisco J Carrillo

$170,000; 786 Roosevelt Road, Hanover Park; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Srinivas Thati to Craig Carney

$150,000; 5730 Dutch Mill Ct Unit C, Hanover Park; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Danijel Stankovic to Jagannath LLC

$150,000; 5725 Dutch Mill Ct Unit A, Hanover Park; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Danijel Stankovic to Jagannath LLC

$143,000; 1445 Fremont Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Mirza M Baig to Karim Khoja

$126,000; 1313 Kingsbury Dr Unit B, Hanover Park; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Cornerstone Elite Inc

Hoffman Estates

$591,500; 3845 Anjou Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Douglas W. Free to Ahmed A Choudhury

$533,000; 1575 Brittany Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Kathryn H Klinger to David M Jensen

$449,000; 4975 Essington Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Komal Dutta to Cory T Everton

$420,000; 3870 Winston Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Sam Gorail to Kenneth R Katsma

$418,000; 1860 Burr Ridge Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Full Speed Rehabs LLC to Daniela Zaharie

$370,000; 650 Wainsford Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Irene W. Rybicki to Tshering Thendup Sherpa

$370,000; 5905 Leeds Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Saleem Mohammed to Steve Jung

$350,000; 984 Sweetflower Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Prakash Chhatwani to Saravanakumar Nagarzjanayudo

$328,000; 1670 W. Bayside Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Rosemarie Machometa to Hristomira Doncheva

$327,500; 637 Darien Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Mahalakshmi Iyer to Badar Zaman

$312,000; 1490 Dennison Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Ryan Schaefges to Slawomir L Wolak

$309,000; 4661 Burnham Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Brian J Fischer to Akshar Patel

$302,000; 280 Lincoln St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 23, 2022, by James M Sammons to Krzystof Orzol

$295,000; 605 Jamison Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Anthony Rosano to Anatoliy Dorofeyev

$286,500; 599 Hillcrest Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Ji Seok Jang to Przemyslaw O Iwaszczyszyn

$280,000; 455 Morgan Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Pamela Nielsen to Timothy Andrew Nielsen

$260,500; 630 Northview Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Paricia Wolsuk to Jaz Property Holdings Inc

$240,000; 725 Olive St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Richard S. Popielewski Sr to Darshika Patel

$202,000; 1957 Chelmsford Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Reenaben K Patel to Linda M Masse

$200,000; 210 Mohave St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Anna Donahue Srebro to Andrew Dziduch

$192,000; 1983 Franklin Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Brian M Kent to Richardo Gonzalez

$170,000; 1682 Cornell Dr Unit 25B, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Maria Herrera to John Cheuk Hon Lee

$165,000; 1800 Huntington Blvd Unit 202 & PA-38, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Scott Mclean to HFR Capitol LLC

$163,500; 1800 Huntington Blvd Unit 213, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Seung Yoo to Elizabeth Cruz Toney

$150,000; 1858 Stockton Dr Unit 1858, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Sindus Properties LLC to Elis J Perez

$135,000; 1165 Valley Ln Unit 107, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Ali Pozo to Ana L Velazquez

$102,500; 1080 Knoll Ln Unit 306, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Mirzeta Mrkalj to Krishna Mohen Yerragknila

$100,000; 1475 Rebecca Dr Unit 212, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Muhammad Jahanzeb to Mikayla Delany Malcer

$94,000; 1015 Higgins Quarters Dr Unit 215, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Jong Sool Chang to Siraj Khan

$80,000; 555 Heritage Dr Unit 114, Hoffman Estates; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Ali Pozo to Ana I Velazquez

Lake Barrington

$705,000; 28071 Buoy Court, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Northside Community Bank to Eileen B Fowley

$685,000; 22380 N. Linden Drive, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 21, 2022, by Justin A Gerak to Mitchell Ostrowski

$525,000; 24020 N. Wedgewood Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Brady C Nehf to Nicholas Hedrick

$295,000; 278 Hickory Lane, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Anthony G Waldron Jr to Redita Nakvosaite

$268,000; 279 Rolling Wood Ln Unit A, Lake Barrington; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Harry J Sibley to Melanie L Kvistad

Long Grove

$732,000; 8129 Danneil Circle, Long Grove; Sold on April 19, 2022, by Igor Lukashevksy to Hoi Yan Chan

$650,000; 7268 RFD, Long Grove; Sold on April 25, 2022, by Octavian Farcasanu to Alan Salter

$635,000; 2335 Old Hicks Road, Long Grove; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Peyshou Che to Pawel Sobolak

Mount Prospect

$565,000; 200 E. Lincoln St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 15, 2022, by MSL Rowhomes LLC to NVR Inc

$521,500; 323 S. Elm St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 16, 2022, by NVR Inc to Jennifer M Briscoe

$485,000; 901 S. Owen St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Paula Martin to Raul Sosa

$480,000; 1801 E. Cree Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Diana J Mosher to Vincent M Termini

$432,000; 912 S. I Oka Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 14, 2022, by 912 Loka LLC to David Genovese

$425,000; 914 S. I Oka Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Mark P Spanier to Keith Anthony

$419,000; 1003 E. Alder Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Vincent M Termini to Samantha Victer

$400,000; 1902 E. Yuma Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Rlm Investments LLC to Kalindi Brendan

$391,000; 1703 W. Myrtle Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Mark R Semon to Jamie Regan

$373,000; 214 University Dr Unit 32, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Chiwel Kong to Piotr M Janicki

$365,000; 916 S. Can Dota Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Shawn R Davenport to Deana G Valenti

$361,000; 622 S. Edward St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Daniel J Konieczka to Brian D Konieczka

$355,000; 207 E. Hiawatha Trail, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 23, 2022, by W. Michael Mundt to Jozef L Majka

$350,000; 1306 W. Busse Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Kenneth M Parqette to James Boggia

$318,000; 708 N. Elmhurst Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Theodore S. Banakis to Joseph Favia

$309,000; 1114 S. Robert Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Nunez Lluen Property Invetment to Shelley Brosnan

$275,000; 512 N. Main St., Mount Prospect; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Marilynn J Mazzcnga to Vasile Marcus

$265,000; 901 Persimmon Ln Unit C, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Indrasen Reddy Avancha to Victoria Lutechi

$245,000; 1187 S. Linneman Rd Unit 1187, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Alexander Tucker to Vladimir Dragnevski

$225,000; 40 E. Northwest Hwy Unit 215, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Chang Jun Yu to Patricia A Oconneli

$217,000; 1727 W. Crystal Ln Unit 505, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Giuseppe Ruffolo to Kyong Sam Yi

$197,000; 502 W. Huntington Commons Rd Unit 234, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Wojciech Bernatowicz to Bozena Plewa

$195,000; 40 E. Northwest Hwy Unit 213, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Erik Lindgren to Laura Ursan

$162,000; 701 W. Huntington Commons Rd Unit 406, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Robert Skoczen to Jolanta Palicsek

$148,000; 410 E. Kensington Rd Unit F, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Piotr Chwala to Malgorzata M Gajewska

$140,500; 3017 S. Lynn Ct Unit D, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Maria Jacak

$120,000; 1727 W. Crystal Ln Unit 503, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Mark Edward Johler to Barbara Szpara

$110,000; 607 W. Central Rd Unit A1, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Kurt G Adair to George Chiamopoulos

$100,000; 919 N. Boxwood Dr Unit 409, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Abdulap Kovacevic to Kristina Reyes

$100,000; 703 W. Central Rd Unit C, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Sook Moon to Jozef Sypos

$87,500; 1800 W. Knightsbridge Dr Unit 1D, Mount Prospect; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Raad Eshoo to Madlin Alqas

North Barrington

$540,000; 240 Indian Trail Road, North Barrington; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Won M Kang to Mehmet Camalan

$332,500; 422 N. Rand Road, North Barrington; Sold on April 13, 2022, by J A Kristof Enterprises LLC to KA Bays LLC

Palatine

$707,000; 54 W. Aldridge Ave., Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Lawrence A Salani to Woojin Chung

$685,000; 770 W. Meryls Court, Palatine; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Paul T Montagu to Mitchell K Tauer

$585,000; 685 S. Middleton Ave., Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Andrew J Pagones to Rigoberto Rivera

$503,000; 3301 Brockway St., Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Anthony Gallo to Jacob Patrick Eble

$480,000; 257 N. Brookdale Lane, Palatine; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Mark E. Schott to Leticia Del Cid

$410,000; 524 E. Mill Valley Road, Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Kristin J Reiner to Kevin Alexander Scott

$390,000; 138 S. Greenwood Ave., Palatine; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Amy Y Davis to Christina Naponelli

$370,000; 635 Woodland Road, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Patrick W. Lenart to Terry Wiltshire

$361,500; 153 S. Fremont St., Palatine; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Michael G Parisi to Andrew Shworles

$360,000; 726 S. Bennett Ave., Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Nikola Lohja to Roman Harmatiuk

$360,000; 50 E. Farmgate Lane, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Jordan L May to Kyle Zelgart Chisholm

$357,000; 654 W. Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Yue Fei Chen to Olaide Irene Ajayi

$330,000; 874 E. Aster Ave., Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Danielle Basile to Arelis Y Baden

$330,000; 104 N. Plum Grove Rd Unit 201, Palatine; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Christina N. Naponelli to Anthony M Passannante

$325,000; 1534 W. Ethans Glen Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Karen Mcintosh Aderinto to Terry D Williams

$320,000; 756 N. Walden Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Timothy Burch to Gabriela Ptasinska

$305,000; 1252 S. Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Kumar Paramasivan to Georgi Boshnakov

$300,000; 121 S. Walnut St., Palatine; Sold on March 23, 2022, by John Wolski to Austin J Gil

$285,000; 239 W. Golfview Terrace, Palatine; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Samantha Marie Grear to Varco Family LP

$283,000; 1082 N. Claremont Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Seung Keon Kwak to Stephanie Bates

$270,000; 19 E. Daniels Road, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2022, by David C Schlott to Dylan G Farwick

$260,000; 230 E. Parallel St Unit 6A, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Mary A Lessen to Devona Sewell

$240,000; 132 W. Johnson St Unit 102, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Bryan E. Lewis to Megan Stack

$237,500; 490 W. Shady Lane Road, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2022, by John Zummo to Tikila M Brown

$233,000; 1145 E. Randville Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Lucino Apaez to Vitalie Munteanu

$232,000; 1994 N. Heritage Cir Unit 4, Palatine; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Avtar Singh to Brian Eakins

$228,500; 1127 E. Randville Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Kamran Ghaznavi to Yuriy Lukovskyy

$223,000; 1246 N. Knollwood Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Pragnesh D Shah to Leonard J Lipetri

$207,500; 454 N. Lake Shore Drive, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Sylvia Winkowska to Christian Norris Avis

$205,000; 925 E. Coach Rd Unit 7, Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Bruno Ras to Olena Koval

$205,000; 263 S. Clubhouse Dr Unit 403, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Grzegorz Mosio to Edward J Schultz Jr

$188,000; 1171 E. Candlenut Ln Unit 31B, Palatine; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Chuan He to Deepak Morais

$186,000; 1325 N. Sterling Ave Unit 206, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2022, by David Kozieja to Wojciech Wolodzko

$176,500; 1415 N. Sterling Ave Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Marilyn T Alevras to Michael Pietruch

$176,000; 836 E. Carriage Ln Unit 1, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Norma Calendar to Danilo Barona Becerra

$175,000; 2136 N. Ginger Circle, Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Rajendra S. Patel to Miteshkumar Bilimoria

$160,000; 390 W. Mahogany Ct Unit 304, Palatine; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Lazich Trust to Brendan W. Murphy

$160,000; 1928 N. Hidden Creek Cir Unit 4, Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Garrett Koster to Pac Em Estate Holdings LLC

$151,000; 225 S. Rohlwing Rd Unit 208, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Matt Pauga to Indira Krizevac

$147,500; 444 N. Wilke Rd Unit 206, Palatine; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Nathan Stratton to Tomasz Podczaski

$147,000; 245 S. Park Ln Unit 124, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Mark D Levine to Lucas Daniel Roehrborn

$144,000; 206 N. Brockway St Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Sean Budzban to Alexander Benisin

$133,000; 1365 N. Sterling Ave Unit 107, Palatine; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Najeh Chalache to Yana Batozhynska

$130,000; 1000 Bayside Dr Unit 310, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Nitul Thakkar to Andrii Serpukhov

$127,000; 909 E. Kenilworth Ave Unit 425, Palatine; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Avalon D Bolin to Anna Orr

$125,000; 924 S. Plum Grove Rd Unit 328, Palatine; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Kyle J Kiennger to Isaiah Forrest

$120,000; 383 E. Rimini Court, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Abigail J Gillette to Luis Ramirez Barragan

$117,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit GF6, Palatine; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Pamela S. Fleming to Anthony Grasyuk

$115,000; 3800 Bayside Dr Unit 6, Palatine; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Mario Hernandez to Pankaj Bhanot

$108,000; 430 N. Wilke Rd Unit 105, Palatine; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Jeromey Popa to Jadson Thomas Anderson

$105,000; 1475 N. Winslowe Dr Unit 204, Palatine; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Andrius Gricius to Wlodzimierz Krynski

$100,000; 1452 Carol Ct Unit 1B, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Future Chitown Investors LLC to Sanjay Patel

$100,000; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 916, Palatine; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Creuza F Soares to Volha Weber

$95,000; 1321 N. Baldwin Ct Unit 2, Palatine; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Dmitrij Vidiakin to Ossama William Riad

$91,500; 1413 E. Wyndham Cir Unit 101, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Alla Lopatkina

$80,000; 1305 N. Baldwin Ct Unit 3B, Palatine; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Hung O Dand to Bouchra Hilane

$70,000; 140 W. Wood St Unit 415B, Palatine; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Meaghan Marie Sraga to Christine Brock

$60,000; 221 W. Fairfield Court, Palatine; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Lenin S. Swaiss to Iba Swaiss

Prospect Heights

$360,000; 83 Country Club Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Helene E. Bishop to Bryan Coussens

$270,000; 12 W. Elaine Circle, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Ronald L Jump to Tania Cuceu

$247,500; 44 Country Club Dr Unit B, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Nicholas D Salomonson to Daniel Wiggin

$245,000; 508 Loch Lomond Ln Unit B, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Chad Rebecca to Megan Paxtor

$162,000; 828 Mcintosh Ct Unit 202, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Jan S. Dworak to Maria Taneva Kozareva

$160,000; 1455 Quaker Ln Unit 125B, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Faye Hunt to Steven J Ansfield

$135,000; 666 Pinecrest Dr Unit 302, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Humberto Landeros to Sean P Harty

$104,000; 860 E. Old Willow Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Maria Del Pilar Lopez to Pushpa & Associates LLC

$95,000; 814 E. Old Willow Rd Unit 211, Prospect Heights; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Rodion Levin to Brianna R Schetter

Rolling Meadows

$610,000; 5501 Groveside Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Scott D Gentile to Rintu Philip

$477,500; 2525 Geranium Way, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 21, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Debapriyo Bagchi

$466,000; 2604 Pebblebrook Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Christopher Perrin to Anthony Odonnell

$440,000; 3106 Geranium Way, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 9, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Ali Wadia

$403,000; 2529 Geranium Way, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 11, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Natasha N. Pendleton

$375,000; 3404 Brookmeade Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Caroline B Cordts to Michael R Petty

$347,500; 2190 Vermont St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Rahat Mohyuddin to Tolkunbek Kurbanbek Uulu

$335,000; 3502 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Joseph D Santore to Jonathan Sass

$320,000; 3604 Finch Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Dennis Rusin to Manuel Madrigal

$305,000; 2602 Dove St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Meghan K Logsdon to Catharyn Tyrwhitt

$287,500; 2607 Campbell St., Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Maria T Schnibben to Andy Hammo

$285,000; 3814 Ashley Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Daniel Poull to Bishoy Adel Bahour

$280,000; 3821 Ashley Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Surya Aryal to Omari Dandridge

$270,000; 3503 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Maria Del Carmen Bolanos to Carlos Javier Guerrero Jimenez

$270,000; 3003 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Joseph Faron to Donna J Eki

$190,000; 2600 Northampton Dr Unit 1A, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Sally J Pedersen to Dimitar Sokolov

$166,000; 5450 Astor Ln Unit 402, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Lee Huynh to Michael Kaiser

$152,000; 5200 Carriageway Dr Unit 127, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Akoni Realty & Investing Inc to Svetlana B Saratchilova

$145,000; 5509 Chateau Unit 1, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Etsuko Abe to Mariia Samborska

$120,000; 5201 Carriageway Dr Unit 310, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Ibrahim Yousif to Borislav Bubichov

$116,000; 2404 Algonquin Rd Unit 9, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Tiffany Taylor to Ana Cristina Arciga Camarillo

$107,000; 2510 Algonquin Rd Unit 3, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Deyanira L Trejo to Lizbeth Gomez

$100,500; 2600 Brookwood Way Dr Unit 217, Rolling Meadows; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Nadezhda Ivanova

Roselle

$535,000; 1764 Illinois St., Roselle; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Jason Uzarraga to Ruslan Pivtorak

$360,000; 348 Ambleside Drive, Roselle; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Wilmington Savings Fund Society

$315,000; 34 W. Glenlake Ave., Roselle; Sold on April 20, 2022, by Thomas D Nagle to Megan N. Novinger

$290,000; 146 Brendon Court, Roselle; Sold on April 18, 2022, by Caleb Peyton to Joseph Carr

$280,000; 701 Country Ln E, Roselle; Sold on April 14, 2022, by Joshua D Kimmich to Margaret Fritz

$255,000; 1341 Winfield Way Unit 1546-2, Roselle; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Dmytro Mykhailovskyi to Baglan Kalshabayev

$254,000; 627 Glacier Trail, Roselle; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Sharon Szaltis to Ahmed S. Mohamed

$235,000; 1500 Winfield Way, Roselle; Sold on April 13, 2022, by Aaron Eichhorst to Camila Acosta Liendo

$215,000; 621 Carlsbad Trail, Roselle; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Hamza Bayrak to Hakan Sahsivar

$210,000; 890 Cross Creek Dr N. Unit BB1, Roselle; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Arvind Chitkara to Fatma Goodwin

$192,000; 871 Yosemite Trl Unit C, Roselle; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Joel Jangareddy to Kavipriya Murugesan

Schaumburg

$510,000; 567 Lorelei Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Hyder Munaver to Maha Hanna

$488,000; 2321 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to James Francis Humphrey

$487,500; 2327 Prestige Place, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Belinda Olivares

$483,500; 2329 Alumni Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Deepak Surendrababu Mathur

$477,000; 2333 Alumni Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Gilberto Velasco

$450,000; 327 Andrew Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Richard W. Ruh to Joseph Murray

$445,000; 603 John Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Anna Sroga to Brent J Yen

$441,000; 2319 Prestige Place, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Sayaka Sherry Harris

$440,000; 2335 Alumni Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Aakash S. Patel

$410,000; 1288 Quadrant Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Nazar Leskiv

$400,000; 363 Arbor Glen Blvd, Schaumburg; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Vivek Cherian to Chetan Singh Pitamber

$400,000; 244 Continental Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Sean D Gibson to Krystian M Gibas

$391,000; 1718 Westbridge Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Kevin Marchese to Ashwin Sridhar

$380,000; 609 Tilipi Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Parvin Abadil to Dianna Velasco

$360,000; 524 Cloud Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2022, by David Damitz to Sohail Bhatti

$355,000; 2225 W. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by 1h2 Property Illinois LP to Alexander J Boyer

$352,000; 1120 Aimtree Place, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Terrance J Noonan to Marine J Huang

$350,000; 612 S. Walnut Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Ali Yilmaz to Maria K Austria

$350,000; 218 Carver Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Richard Bisharat to Zaneta A Marcinik

$347,000; 313 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Antonio K Jackson Sr to Remus Cristian Olah

$342,000; 289 Ripplebrook Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Yun Suk Song to Jason G Souden

$325,000; 628 Clover Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Barbara Mach to Nurlan Kozuev

$320,000; 1119 W. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Susan Gruenwald to Christine Marie Turza

$289,000; 1302 Cranbrook Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Pak Yan Ng to So Young Park

$274,000; 2902 Belle Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Jungmin Yi to Izat Sharshcbaev

$261,000; 200 Hawk Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Bogdan Stoklosa to Mitch H Mason

$260,000; 2435 Raleigh Ct Unit 8, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Jignashu Vitthaldas Bodawala to Giuseppe D Galasso

$260,000; 1727 Epping Place, Schaumburg; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Karin A Hearn to Jiun Guang Lin

$251,500; 356 Glen Leven Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Eric Kreutzer to Sarkis Youssef

$243,000; 395 Hunterdon Ct Unit 2H, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2022, by BMO Property Management Inc to Kelly Draper

$242,000; 1923 Richmond Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Annick Brandon to Serkan Aydemir

$230,000; 1471 Fairlane Dr Unit 2A, Schaumburg; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Stephanny Colon to Sarinzhi Toktomushov

$225,000; 2018 Post Oak Place, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Theresa A Tywan to Ivano Partipilo

$225,000; 1634 Orchard Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Tekila F Coleman to Alexandra Caliva

$225,000; 138 Barcliffe Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Ana Orozco to Michael S. Szymanek

$223,000; 1524 Commodore Ln Unit 4, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Neringa Rurulyte to Andrii Steshak

$221,500; 101 Bar Harbour Rd Unit 4E, Schaumburg; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Lyudmyla Zakharova to Alexandra Kmytyuk

$192,000; 70 Margate Ct Unit C2, Schaumburg; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Scott H Carr to Vasil Lazarov

$191,000; 123 Willow Brook Ct Unit 2, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Kwon Properties LLC 123 Willow to Glenn Chanitthikul

$185,000; 126 Century Ct Unit L1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Brianna Jean Taylor to William T Callas

$184,500; 1530 S. Monterey Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jaz Property Holdings Inc to Erick Robert Fukuda

$182,500; 1749 Eastwood Ct Unit 9, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Terry L Berg to Grzegorz L Skrzypczak

$181,500; 1750 Sleepy Hollow Ct Unit 7, Schaumburg; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Jaime E. Date to David W. Westergreen

$178,500; 1502 Somerset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Grzegorz Kamysz

$175,000; 1322 Forestdale Ct Unit 613, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Krauss Properties LLC to James Vasquez

$168,000; 1760 Eastwood Ct Unit 9, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Terry L Berg to Matthew R Shadel

$167,000; 1752 Eastwood Ct Unit 6, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Terry L Berg to Magdalena Dubicka

$165,000; 308 Glasgow Ln Unit WI, Schaumburg; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Michael S. Cinquegrani to Bailey Frances Okeefe

$164,000; 129 White Oak Ct Unit 4, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Magdalena Dubicka to Kenneth Krall

$161,500; 392 Pinetree Ln Unit C1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Marian T Rathunde to Gama Properties LLC

$150,000; 106 Mullingar Ct Unit 1C, Schaumburg; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Nelson Logunas to Oclablano Martinez Ramirez

$142,500; 206 Dublin Ln Unit V1, Schaumburg; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Jacqueline Bogdanski to Zachary Bogdanski

$140,000; 300 S. Roselle Rd Unit 506, Schaumburg; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Michael J Peca to Nikolay P Zahov

$135,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 105, Schaumburg; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Nilay Patel to 101 Boardwalk Unit 2E LLC

$130,000; 75 Kristin Cir Unit 622, Schaumburg; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Ivo Ljevar to Frank J Oskorep

$129,000; 1926 Prairie Sq Unit 328, Schaumburg; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Ilya Ziskind to David A Ebeling

$124,000; 1810 Hemlock Pl Unit 301, Schaumburg; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Arturas Slizevicivs to Gledi Binishi

$115,000; 75 Kristin Cir Unit 307, Schaumburg; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Akbarali H Lalani to Mireya Ramirez

$115,000; 220 S. Roselle Rd Unit 417, Schaumburg; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Robert Chang to Igor Koval

$94,500; 1806 Hemlock Place, Schaumburg; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Thomas Cross Jr to Corbin Lebaron

$80,000; 314 Covehill Court, Schaumburg; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Margarita D Scimeca Holmes to James M Scimeca

South Barrington

$550,000; 7 Enclave Court, South Barrington; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Village Enclave LLC to Nick Mirchef

Streamwood

$435,000; 103 Buckskin Lane, Streamwood; Sold on March 21, 2022, by John R Kostelny Jr to Mohammed B Hussaini

$425,000; 1176 Bloomfield Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Keun H Yun to Nematillo Abdulaziz

$420,000; 8 Sagebrush Court, Streamwood; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Jeff Martin to Zachary Crockett

$414,000; 6 Augusta Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Sharath Kumar Kalvakota Venkata to Namdien Le

$330,000; 1474 Laurel Oaks Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Ajsa Salifoski Snobl to Sana Fatima

$327,500; 1 Kensington Court, Streamwood; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Rosario Jimenez to Myda Rosario

$323,000; 1469 Yellowstone Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 18, 2022, by JR Holding 1 LLC to Maya Janette Myszka

$301,500; 1200 Tuscany Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Jeffrey Ottow to Mukesh Manubhai Patel

$280,000; 108 Diane Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Redfinnow Borrower LLC

$263,500; 1001 Sunnydale Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on March 22, 2022, by William J Ackerley to Piotr G Czarnik

$255,000; 502 Krause Ave., Streamwood; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Enid M Rodgers to Alexis J Gil

$255,000; 347 Juniper Circle, Streamwood; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Veselin Vasilev to Gemi Vasantbhai Patel

$255,000; 1135 Fulton Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Rafal Frackiewicz to Vickey Baker

$242,000; 355 Juniper Circle, Streamwood; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Mohammed A Salam to Nadiya Priyma

$237,500; 282 Whitewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Daniel Chiu to Victor A Vasquez

$235,000; 201 Acorn Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Joshua Darling to Alexander M Kortee

$232,000; 1106 Fulton Drive, Streamwood; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Gary S. Lundeen to Corrie I Austin

$229,500; 210 E. Streamwood Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Terrence Sumner to Juan I Pinto

$200,000; 595 East Ave., Streamwood; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Sylvia M Long to Sanel Velic

$189,000; 1717 S. Green Meadows Blvd, Streamwood; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Imperio Trancsportation Inc

$182,000; 33 Taft Ct Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Jorinda Vide to Vasyl Kliufinskiyi

$170,000; 1073 Bristol Court, Streamwood; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Mario Elias to Binta Patel

$166,000; 1639 Mckool Ave., Streamwood; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Parsv Enterprise Series LLC 2 to Aditya Vedala

$165,000; 403 Krause Ave., Streamwood; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Thomas J Koebel Sr to Cam Swanson

$160,000; 15 Gant Cir Unit H, Streamwood; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Angela Ramirez to Nazarii Bakhur

$141,000; 801 Garden Cir Unit 1, Streamwood; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Ramiro G Hernandez to Aysha Akhter

$96,500; 5011 Valley Ln Unit 508, Streamwood; Sold on March 11, 2022, by Mary E. Cites to Rogelio Soto

Wheeling

$430,000; 1817 Avalon Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Kanubhai Patel to Nadeem Mohammad

$400,000; 275 6th St., Wheeling; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Vima Real Estate Inc to Jimena A Leonardo

$379,000; 85 Northfield Terrace, Wheeling; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Ryszard Smolik to Simon T Pestell

$360,000; 937 Weeping Willow Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Jose Thenganatt to Sherine Mathew

$357,000; 1509 Cedarwood Lane, Wheeling; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Nik Veryasov to Jacqueline Einbinder

$335,000; 1335 Glengary Court, Wheeling; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Victoria Broydo to Yaroslav Chernovol

$315,000; 40 Prairie Park Dr Unit 607 P2-89, Wheeling; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Jozef Tutaj to Constantine Dean Carson

$300,000; 465 Beech Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Brodrick C Proffitt to Adeoye A Adeniji

$289,000; 36 W. Jeffery Ave., Wheeling; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Kaloyan Kirov to Gloria Bahena Alvarado

$285,000; 87 Cantal Court, Wheeling; Sold on March 17, 2022, by Dmitriy Mesin to Aaron Wenihen

$275,000; 31 E. Strong St., Wheeling; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Otto Rene Mejia Pineda to Pablo A Vergel

$269,000; 385 S. Wolf Road, Wheeling; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Stanislawa Bryl to Dionicio Morales Murillo

$266,000; 511 Prestwick Ln Unit 501, Wheeling; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Soo Han Kim to Sun Song

$266,000; 369 Jeanne Terrace, Wheeling; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Tatiana Blinova to Jane Chernyak

$265,000; 463 Harmony Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 15, 2022, by Pavel Yufa to Oleksandr Dumkin

$252,500; 376 Leslie Lane, Wheeling; Sold on March 22, 2022, by Guillermina Isabel Carr to Genadiy Aizikovich

$245,000; 1410 Shore Ct Unit D2, Wheeling; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Lisa Marie Reyes to Dastan Amir

$242,500; 1402 Shore Ct Unit D2, Wheeling; Sold on March 9, 2022, by Ok Yeun Knisley to Walter Jarosz

$235,000; 45 Prairie Park Dr Unit 1-301, Wheeling; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Alina Perevozkin to Constantine Dean Carson

$205,000; 924 Wilshire Drive, Wheeling; Sold on March 23, 2022, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Keybell LLC

$190,000; 1352 Longacre Lane, Wheeling; Sold on March 16, 2022, by Ravi Dorairaj to Olha Biedron

$172,500; 1550 Sandpebble Dr Unit 307, Wheeling; Sold on March 21, 2022, by Dragica Maric to Bruce G Kuzmanich

$168,000; 1425 Sandpebble Dr Unit 114, Wheeling; Sold on March 14, 2022, by Nicholas S. Grimaldi to Jeffrey Stephen Ciavone

$137,000; 1206 Cypress Dr Unit 5D, Wheeling; Sold on March 10, 2022, by Larry W. Gottsch to Yaroslav Soltys

$85,000; 127 N. Wolf Rd Unit 59B, Wheeling; Sold on March 18, 2022, by Aneetta Abraham to Charles Reno

