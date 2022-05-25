 
Images: Glenbard East, Schaumburg, Wauconda and West Aurora graduation ceremonies
Class of 2022
 
Paul Valade
 
 
Updated 5/25/2022 8:36 AM

Photos from recent high school graduation ceremonies including Glenbard East, Schaumburg, Wauconda and West Aurora.

Graduate Madison Betty Heidkamp takes a selfie on stage after receiving her diploma at the Glenbard East High School graduation at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Graduate Larissa N. Lundquist looks at her classmates as they take their seats for the Glenbard East High School graduation at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Graduate Jack Burnet Austin wears a second tassel on his ear at the Glenbard East High School graduation at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbard East High School graduation at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A relative records the Glenbard East High School graduation at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbard East High School graduation at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High School senior Devante Appling cracks a smile as he gets help with his cap from family at the graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 24 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High School seniors Litzi Villafan, left, and Marissa Nikolakakis fight the wind and hang onto their caps as they arrive for their graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 24 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High School senior Addy Wingard, right, was excited about graduation but also about her brother bringing her cell phone before she enterd for the commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 24 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High School seniors enjoy each other's company before the start of their graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 24 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High School held its graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 24 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High School held its graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 24 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High School held its graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 24 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High Schoolheld its graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 24 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Wauconda High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22 in Wauconda.
Courtesy of Wauconda High School
Wauconda High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22 in Wauconda.
Courtesy of Wauconda High School
Wauconda High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22 in Wauconda.
Courtesy of Wauconda High School
Wauconda High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22 in Wauconda.
Courtesy of Wauconda High School
West Aurora High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Courtesy of West Aurora High School
West Aurora High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Courtesy of West Aurora High School
West Aurora High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Courtesy of West Aurora High School
West Aurora High School seniors show off their diplomas during their graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Courtesy of West Aurora High School
West Aurora High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Courtesy of West Aurora High School
West Aurora High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Courtesy of West Aurora High School
West Aurora High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Courtesy of West Aurora High School
West Aurora High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Courtesy of West Aurora High School
West Aurora High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Courtesy of West Aurora High School
West Aurora High School held its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Courtesy of West Aurora High School
