House fire near Round Lake sends one to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a house fire near Round Lake, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived on the 35000 block of Wabash Avenue around 6:30 a.m. and found heavy fire showing from multiple windows in a one-story home, according to a news release from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

The area lacks fire hydrants, so shuttle operations were used to transport 30,000 gallons of water to the scene to extinguish the fire within about an hour, the news release said. Fire crews worked for an additional two hours locating and extinguishing hot spots.

The residents escaped the building before the fire department arrived. One was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, while another was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.