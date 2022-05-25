 

House fire near Round Lake sends one to hospital

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 5/25/2022 6:02 PM

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a house fire near Round Lake, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived on the 35000 block of Wabash Avenue around 6:30 a.m. and found heavy fire showing from multiple windows in a one-story home, according to a news release from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

 

The area lacks fire hydrants, so shuttle operations were used to transport 30,000 gallons of water to the scene to extinguish the fire within about an hour, the news release said. Fire crews worked for an additional two hours locating and extinguishing hot spots.

The residents escaped the building before the fire department arrived. One was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, while another was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 