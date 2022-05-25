Feder: Richard Milne resigns as WXRT morning host to care for ailing wife

Richard Milne, a 36-year veteran of WXRT 93.1-FM, has resigned as morning host at the Audacy adult album alternative station to care for his ailing wife, Robert Feder reports.

Milne told colleagues in an email his last day on the air will be June 10. He left the door open for a possible return, but said his full attention would be on his wife, Charlene Milne, who has frontotemporal dementia. She has been in hospice care since April.

Read the full story here.