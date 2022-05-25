Feder: Laura Washington moves to Chicago Tribune

Laura Washington, one of Chicago's most prominent and respected political commentators, is leaving the Sun-Times after more than 20 years to write for the Chicago Tribune.

Starting June 6, her weekly column will appear in the Tribune's opinion section, according to editorial page editor Chris Jones.

Saying she's had a "fabulous run" at the Sun-Times, Washington told me: "I have a lot of love and admiration for my Sun-Times friends and colleagues, and I wish them all the best. Now is a great time for me to pursue exciting new opportunities and challenges. That's why I am thrilled to bring my writing and reporting on politics, race and urban issues to the Chicago Tribune's opinion pages."

Washington, who was raised on Chicago's South Side and graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, worked earlier as deputy press secretary to Mayor Harold Washington and as editor and publisher of The Chicago Reporter.

She continues as political analyst for ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

