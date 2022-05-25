Elmhurst police still searching for car thief after issuing shelter in place order

Villa Park police say they recovered three firearms from a stolen vehicle that became disabled late Tuesday on Interstate 290. Courtesy of Villa Park Police Department

Elmhurst police issued a late-night "shelter in place" order Tuesday after the driver of a stolen car fled from pursuing officers near the city's border with neighboring Berkeley.

Elmhurst officials said police were pursuing a stolen white BMW sedan that ultimately became disabled on Interstate 290, east of Valette Street just before 10 p.m.

Officers were able to apprehend a passenger and confiscate three loaded firearms located inside the vehicle, but the driver escaped on foot.

Due to concern about the driver potentially being armed, a shelter in place order was issued.

Police used helicopters and dogs in an attempt to locate the suspect to no avail. The shelter in place order was lifted just before 12:30 a.m. today

The passenger, 25-year-old Jermaine J. Porter of Chicago, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful use or possession of weapons by felon, according to court records.

Additionally, court records say the BMW was stolen May 15 in Arlington Heights, and one of the guns recovered by police was a short-barreled AR-15 rifle with an extended ammunition magazine.

Police are still trying to hunt down the driver.

Anyone with information about the driver's whereabouts or identity is urged to contact Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.