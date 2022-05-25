Child molester sentenced to 17 years
Updated 5/25/2022 5:02 PM
A man from New York has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Aurora child in 2018.
In March, a jury found Rene Cuanetl, a 36-year-old from Queens, guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Kane County state's attorney's office.
The victim was younger than 13, the news release said.
Cuanetl receives credit for the 937 days he served in the Kane County jail awaiting trial and must register for life as a sexual offender.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.