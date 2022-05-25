Child molester sentenced to 17 years

A man from New York has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Aurora child in 2018.

In March, a jury found Rene Cuanetl, a 36-year-old from Queens, guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Kane County state's attorney's office.

The victim was younger than 13, the news release said.

Cuanetl receives credit for the 937 days he served in the Kane County jail awaiting trial and must register for life as a sexual offender.