Babysitter accused of showing children porn, touching himself

A babysitter was arrested after police learned he touched himself inappropriately in front of children in his home near Lake Villa, authorities said.

Steven A. Rodgers, of the 26400 block of West Cedar Crest Lane, was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distribution of sexual material to a minor, according to Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

A child younger than 10 reported that Rodgers showed them pornographic video on his computer while he was babysitting in April and touched himself inappropriately, Covelli said. Police learned it's likely Rodgers did something similar with another child who was younger than 15.