Woman accused of choking daughter in Lake Villa
Updated 5/24/2022 10:12 PM
A Winthrop Harbor woman was arrested Monday for choking her daughter in February at a Lake Villa residence, according to the Lake County state's attorney's office.
Corrie R. Vandervere, 36, was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
On Feb. 22, Vandervere went to a Lake Villa residence belonging to her mother and attacked her daughter while intoxicated, according the state's attorney's office.
Authorities said the daughter, who is a juvenile, lived with Vandevere's mother.
A warrant for Vandervere's arrest was issued Feb. 23, court documents said.
She is being held at Lake County jail on $100,000 bail. Her next court date is June 22.
