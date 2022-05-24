Wheeling man identified as truck driver killed in Metra crash; engineer braked and sounded horn

This story was updated to correct the age and hometown of the driver. Early reports from Metra were incorrect.

A 41-year-old Wheeling man has been identified as the driver of a dump truck struck by a Metra train on Monday morning south of Route 120 and Hainesville Road.

Jesus Catstrejon died from blunt-force injuries as a result of the crash, according to preliminary autopsy results from the Lake County coroner's office. Authorities on Monday had said the victim was a 50-year-old Buffalo Grove resident.

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said Tuesday that "the engineer said he saw the truck heading for the crossing; he sounded the horn and applied the brakes but the driver kept driving into the path of the train."

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District was called to the scene of the crash. The driver of the dump truck was declared dead at the scene.

The lead car on the Milwaukee District North train derailed but did not overturn after the crash.

A female passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The crossing is a private one with a sign but no lights, gates or bells, Gillis said.

The dump truck was split in half by the impact and thrown onto a grassy area near the tracks.

The collision caused delays and cancellations throughout the morning rush with trains temporarily stopped north of Grayslake.

Train 2116 was traveling from Fox Lake to Chicago. The locomotive was at the back of the train, and the cab car was at the front.

Metra said at least 40 passengers were on the train at the time.

The Metra Police Department continues to investigate the crash.

• Daily Herald Staff Writer Marni Pyke contributed to this report.