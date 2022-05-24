Wheeling man identified as truck driver killed in Metra crash

A 41-year-old Wheeling man has been identified as the driver of a dump truck struck by a Metra train on Monday morning south of Route 120 and Hainesville Road.

Jesus Catstrejon died from blunt-force injuries as a result of the crash, according to preliminary autopsy results from the Lake County coroner's office. Authorities on Monday had said the victim was a 50-year-old Buffalo Grove resident.

The Metra Police Department continued its investigation into the crash Tuesday.

Just before 7 a.m. Monday, the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District was called to the scene of the crash. The driver of the dump truck was declared dead at the scene.

The lead car on the Milwaukee District North train derailed but did not overturn after the crash.

A female passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The crossing is a private one with a sign but no lights, gates or bells, Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.

The dump truck was split in half by the impact and thrown onto a grassy area near the tracks.

Metra is looking into the speed of the train and whether the engineer was able to activate the brakes.

The collision caused delays and cancellations throughout the morning rush with trains temporarily stopped north of Grayslake.

Train 2116 was traveling from Fox Lake to Chicago. The locomotive was at the back of the train and the cab car was at the front.

Metra said at least 40 passengers were on the train at the time.