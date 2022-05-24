Legion Cruise Nights to return June 8 in Elgin

Elgin American Legion Cruise Nights will return on the second Wednesday of the month at the Post 57 home, 820 N. Liberty St. in Elgin.

Sponsored by the American Legion Rider Post 57, they welcome motorcycles, cars, trucks, and military vehicles.

Cruise Nights are 5 to 8 p.m. June 8, July 13, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14. Come out and enjoy an evening of cars, music and food, including hot dogs, brats, chips and drinks. Adult beverages are available at the Legion Bar. There also are 50/50 raffles and door prizes.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ALR57Elgin.