Larkin Avenue in Elgin partially closed for several hours after hand sanitizer fire

A fire Tuesday in Elgin closed Larkin Avenue in one direction for several hours and caused a hazardous material cleanup.

Elgin firefighters responded at 1:50 p.m. to an unoccupied business on the 1400 block of Larkin Avenue, across from Larkin High School, to find boxes on fire in a 20-by-20-foot area against the outside of the building.

The fire was upgraded to require a hazardous material response when they learned the boxes were filled with hand sanitizer. The Elgin Fire Department was working with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management to maintain the hazardous material spill.

Crews were still on the scene as of 5 p.m. and were expected to remain there for several hours extinguishing the alcohol-fueled fire, which had not spread to the building. A private hazardous material cleanup company was handling the spill.

Larkin Ave will be closed to westbound traffic from McLean Blvd to Jane Drive, the Elgin Police Department said.

No injuries were reported.